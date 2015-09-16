Anderlecht - Monaco preview: Duo aiming for perfect start in tough Europa League group

An intriguing collection of European fixtures were manufactured upon the draws for both the Champions League and Europa League last month. While the majority averted their gaze towards the Etihad on Tuesday night, with many to following suit for Roma’s clash with Barcelona, UEFA’s secondary competition has also conjured up a plethora of mouthwatering encounters.

One of which, with Ajax taking on Celtic and Liverpool travelling to Bordeaux, sees Anderlecht face Monaco in a competitive Group J. The pair participated in the Champions League group stages last season, with both attaining the headlines in their own right as the former defeated Arsenal while the latter’s defensive record saw them advance to the quarter-finals.

Such pedigree is rarely found within the early rounds of this competition but, with Monaco falling victim to a prosperous Valencia side in the final qualifying round and Anderlecht finishing third in Belgium’s Championship play-off, the clubs most climatise and subsequently fight to advance further.

No evidence of rotation for Monaco

Les Rouges et Blancs will challenge Anderlecht, Tottenham Hotspur and Qarabag without many of the high profile names that secured a third place finish in Ligue 1 last season. A new business model has seen the club evolve from big spenders to profit makers, as they look to develop young players before selling them for hefty fees. The likes of Anthony Martial, Ferreira Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Layvin Kurzawa have all departed alongside many other first team players.

The club have made a steady start to the season under Leonardo Jardim, who is enduring his second term in the Principality. The 41-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal end to the previous campaign as he lead his team to just one defeat in the last 13 Ligue 1 games, sealing third ahead of both Marseille and Saint-Etienne.

Monaco enjoyed a fabulous end to last season.

Despite losing just once in domestic football thus far, Monaco have faltered at the hands of superior opposition. In this campaign the southern outfit have faced one of last season’s top four and were convincingly brushed aside. Although champions elect, Paris Saint-Germain, have stamped their authority on the French game, encapsulated by Layvin Kurzawa’s transfer this summer, the challenge from their opposition was non-existent. Prior to this encounter, an aforementioned play-off with Valencia was consummated in Spain as Nuno’s team overcame their French counterparts 3-1 on the night.

Any fears of severe rotation, as owner Dmitry Rybolovlev aims for a second placed finish next May, have been extinguished with the entire starting XI that defeated GFC Ajaccio on Sunday making the 800km trip.

One of which is Fabio Coentrao, who was loaned from Real Madrid this summer to attain increased game time at his new club. The Portugal international made his debut in Ajaccio in spite of rumours linking the full-back to Manchester United but Coentrao proclaimed he "chose Monaco because it is a great club".

The 27-year-old also stated that his team-mates "expect a big game but are ready" ahead of Thursday's fixture and that the opposition's "excellent players" will "inevitably make it a tough game".

In terms of injury news, Joao Moutinho has recovered in time to travel with the rest of the squad after several weeks out of action. Jeremy Toulalan and Nabil Dirar have began working with the ball, but were not available for selection alongside Helder Costa.

Exciting Anderlecht are no underdogs

The hosts remain unbeaten at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, only dropping points to Belgian champions KAA Gent. Despite this solidarity in front of their own fans, Les Mauves et Blancs remain second in the league due to a shock defeat to leaders KV Oostende.

Now over two months and three games later, the Belgian outfit have won all three whilst conceding none. Victories over KSC Lokeren and KVC Westerlo showcased their seemingly newfound resilience alongside their ability to play some superb attacking football.

Incipient talent Youri Tielemans, once courted by Arsenal, was able to pick out Stefano Okaka brilliantly for the opening goal against KVC Westerlo, while an ineffable Matias Suarez flick almost gave the former Fulham forward a chance to double his tally. A pass from Steven Defour with the outside of his boot gifted Tielemans with a goal himself before further link up play between Suarez and Okaka resulted in a goal for Dennis Praet.

Besnik Hasi often starts his side in a number of different variations of the 4-3-3 formation. Leander Dendoncker will be seen playing the holding role in front of the back four, with Steven Defour and Youri Tielemans just ahead of him. Matias Suarez and Dennis Praet are likely to start either side of front man Stefano Okaka, as the 26-year-old looks to impress further. Whether Besnik Hasi decides to play a mere three in midfield remains to be seen, with the prospect of being overrun a real possibility.

Anderlecht train ahead of Thursday's fixture.

Hasi stated in his pre-match press conference that Suarez is available for selection while Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet is ruled out through injury, although he has been included in the squad and has since trained. Kara Mbodj is a doubt and is unlikely to participate due to sustaining a thigh injury.

Records provide no clues

These two have never crossed paths upon their adventures on the European stage, with Monaco encountering just two Belgian clubs. Club Brugge came out on top in 1988 in the first leg of a European Champions Clubs' Cup tie, winning 1-0, before a Fofana hat-trick inspired a 6-0 triumph at the Stade Louis II.

Anderlecht have a mixed record against sides from France however, winning six and losing four of the 18 games played. Prior to a humbling 8-2 aggregate defeat to Lyon in 2009, Anderlecht were enjoying a 14-match unbeaten run against the French that stretched back to 1983. Their last meeting with Ligue 1 opposition ended in a respectable 1-1 draw with PSG, during 2013.

Both do harbour history in European competition, with Anderlecht obtaining the UEFA Cup in 1983. Paars-wit have also lifted the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice whilst also holding the UEFA Super Cup on two separate occasions. They have managed to escape the group stages during their four previous Europa League campaigns, with the last coming in 2012.

Monaco have participated in a total of nine installments of the tournament, dating back to 1979, but did not enjoy success in their early years. Losing in the round of 64 in their first three attempts, twice to Bulgarian teams, Arsene Wenger broke new ground in 1991 as the now Arsenal manager guided the club to the last 16. A semi-final appearance followed five years later, albeit a disastrous one, before almost a decade without European football began in 2006.

Monaco line-up before a 1999 UEFA Cup clash. (Source: Monaco.com)

With Tottenham Hotspur likely to attain a win when Qarabag travel to White Hart Lane, three points in Belgium could prove vital in a competitive Group J. Wednesday night saw Gent earn a reputable point against Lyon but, with Monaco’s outstanding away record, the visitors may get the upperhand on this occasion.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Monaco