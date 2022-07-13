Burnley sign Josh Cullen for undisclosed fee

Burnley have completed their sixth summer signing in Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with The Clarets and joins for an undisclosed fee, believed to be between £2.5/3m.

The Irish international has reunited with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, after making 46 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht last season.

Profile

Cullen, 26, came through the ranks at West Ham United, joining the club in 2005 at the age of nine.

He made his debut for the club in a UEFA Europa League qualifying tie against Andorran side Lusitanos, coming on as a substitute.

The midfielder then joined Bradford City on loan in 2016, and made 55 appearances for the club, across one and a half seasons, in which he became a key player in then manager Stuart McCall's side.

His performances at Bradford earned him a loan move to then-Championship side, Bolton Wanderers, which would run until January 2018.

After only making 12 appearances for The Whites, Cullen joined Charlton Athletic in the following season, again on loan.

Despite suffering a nasty dislocated shoulder injury during this spell, Cullen still managed to make 63 appearances across two years with the club.

Upon returning to The Hammers, Cullen agreed to leave the club permanantly, joining Kompany's Anderlecht side on a three-year deal.

The midfielder would become a mainstay under the legendary Belgian defender during his two years with the Purple and White, captaining the side, before he made the move to Turf Moor,, following the manager that he holds in the highest of regards.

What will he bring to the Clarets?

Cullen is expected to be a key member in Vincent Kompany's revolution of Burnley Football Club.

He will add yet another option to the midfield of fellow new signing Samuel Bastien, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Westwood.

A signing that wouldn't have looked out of place in former manager Sean Dyche's side, Cullen is a hard working, energetic midfielder, who plays in his best role in front of the back four.

The ex-West Ham man was key to the way Kompany wanted to play at Anderlecht, often dropping into a right centre-back role to recieve the ball, allowing the full-backs to push on and create attacking chances.

As well as using his strong passing skill, the new man also cuts up the play in midfield, with his ability to intercept the ball and break down opposition attacks.

Despite playing a 4-4-2 system at Anderlecht, Kompany looks as though he will deploy a 4-2-2-2 this season, so Cullen should excel in the right-sided defensive midfield role.

The full Irish international should break into the side almost instantly, and with interest rumoured in midfielder Josh Brownhill, he could act as a solid replacement, and add to what now looks like a stacked Burnley midfield.

What the club and Cullen have said about the move

Kompany is obviously thrilled with this signing, bringing in a player who knows his system, and performed in it extremely successfully.

"We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad," Kompany told the club's official website.

"He's a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club.

"Josh is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side."

The Essex-born midfielder was equally as happy to join the club, and link back up with his former manager.

"I'm really happy," said Cullen.

"It's been something that's been going on for a couple of weeks now, so I'm just happy it's all done and dusted.

"I'm looking forward to the new season now.

"I can't wait to get the shirt on in some of the friendlies, and then the main event kick's off in a few weeks' time."

Cullen could make his Burnley debut in their league opener against Huddersfield Town on July 29, and has joined up with his teammates ahead of their pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town on July 15.