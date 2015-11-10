Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for over a month following derby injury

Even though the injury didn't turn out to be as bad as it looked like, AS Roma will have to find a way to replace one of their top scorers for the next few weeks since Mohamed Salah has been diagnosed with an ankle injury following the game against Lazio this past weekend.

Salah out due to Lulic challenge

The Egypt international was proving to be one of the team's best players in that match as his dynamism and activity in the final third was quite a threat for the Lazio defensive line. Salah's game, however, was cut short in the 58th minute when a challenge from Senad Lulic forced him to leave the pitch in critical conditions.

The former Fiorentina player left the pitch on a stretcher and it left manager Rudi Garcia completely furious as he condemned the action of the Serbian midfielder. Salah was unable to return and while it was thought he could've suffered a more serious injury like a torn ACL, ultimately the test showed only an ankle ligament injury so he will have to be out of action between four to six weeks.

Roma release statement

AS Roma posted a message on their official website to offcially confirm the status of the Chelsea loanee, saying that “Mohamed Salah has undergone medical tests this morning after being forced off with an ankle injury in the 58th minute of last night’s derby win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico following a challenge from Senad Lulic.”

“The tests revealed that Salah has sustained Grade II ligament damage to his right ankle. It is expected that the Giallorossi number 11 will be out for between four and six weeks.”, it finalised.

The loss of Salah is certainly a big blow of Roma as the team is currently dealing with a huge number of injured players. Fortunately for the fans and the whole squad, Salah should be able to return after the New Year break, just in time to help Roma both in the Serie A and Europe down the stretch.