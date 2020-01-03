Liverpool fought back from behind to secure another win on course to the Premier League title. ...
Liverpool fought back from behind to secure another win on course to the Premier League title. ...
Liverpool got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Bournemouth....
Klopp's men set on issuing emphatic response to critics and moving within three wins of title. ...
Chelsea VAVEL looks at the five most impactful players to have played for Chelsea and Liverpool....
Jurgen Klopp will be pondering change of system to accommodate £51million striker, also a target of Barcelona...
Salah and Mane haul leaders to victory after West Ham had threatened massive upset...
Two of VAVEL's Liverpool writers have their say on the building POTY debate. ...
Jurgen Klopp has assembled an 'unbeatable' collective at Anfield...
Liverpool have come so close in the Premier League and Champions League, suffering defeat by the smallest of margins. However, the Reds' subsequent sixth European Cup has tr...
Liverpool have now recorded victories against every league opponent for the first time in their illustrious history...
Jürgen Klopp’s side earned a much deserved 2-0 victory against Manchester United on Sunday evening. ...
The gulf in class between Liverpool and Manchester United was clear to see as Jurgen Klopp's side took another huge step towards ending their wait for the Premi...
Jürgen Klopp could be without his stars for the best part of six weeks during the 2020/21 season....
The reds are excelling under Jurgen Klopp...
Liverpool secured their first win of the year after beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday night....
Yet another hurdle cleared for Klopp's relentless side...
Many players have been and gone over the years but only 11 can make VAVEL's LFC Team of the Decade!...
Liverpool moved 40 points clear of Watford after victory at Anfield but only by the narrowest of margins as the Hornets' frailty in front of goal showed once more....
Two goals from Mohamed Salah ensured the Reds walked away with three points against Watford on a nervy afternoon at Anfield....
Reds look to continue ominous march against basement boys...
Liverpool's 2-0 victory away to RB Salzburg confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Reds have reached the final of Europe's most prestigiou...
Liverpool have secured their spot in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-0 win over RB Salzburg....
Where would Liverpool be without their German manager? Jürgen Klopp has guided Liverpool out of the shadows and into the brightest of lights, lea...
The Egyptian was only fit enough to start on the bench against Crystal Palace....
Crystal Palace host Liverpool looking for their first win in four games, while their visitors are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League....
Gomez, Henderson, Salah and Robertson also departed early...