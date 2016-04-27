Atlético Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich: Guardiola left tactically outclassed by Rojiblancos

Diego Simeone heads to Germany with the advantage after claiming another scalp of one Europe's elite after tactically masterminding a valiant win at the Vicente Calderón, his Atletico Madrid side beating Bayern Munich 1-0.

Saúl Ñíguez's sensational, whirlwinding run through the heart of Bayern proved the difference as the home side proved impossible to break down.

Open half

Straight from the off, the home side started to control the game, probing forward with relative ease, but to no real success. But, just after ten minutes, a bit of magic from Saúl Ñíguez opened the scoring. The young Spaniard scythed through the Bayern defence, with a run Lionel Messi would be proud of, beating four players before curling it past the despairing Manuel Neuer into the bottom left corner, to open the scoring in exquisite style.

Bayern came close to instantly levelling things, with Arturo Vidal getting on the end of a cross. It looked to be going in over the helpless Jan Oblak, but José Giménez had other ideas and atoned for his poor clearance with a goal-saving header off of the line.

Atléti were sensing blood and surged forward in search of a second. However, after being threaded through, Antoine Griezmann could only scuff it straight at Neuer, with Basque giant Javi Martínez doing his best to put the French international off.

Saúl is hauled down recklessly by Benatia | Photo: The Guardian

Pep's men started to gather some momentum late in the half, yet their opposition's defence stood resolute and nothing but long shots were possible, all of which came to no avail, much to the jeering delight of the home crowd.

Defence is the best form of attack

The Bavarians were intent on displaying their lacking dominance early after the break and, for the first time in the match, were keeping their opponents firmly at bay. David Alaba almost stunned everyone in the stadium with a scorching shot from distance, but his effort cannoned off of the crossbar.

Simeone's men looked good value for their boastful record of 13 clean sheets out of the last 15 home games. Chance after chance was met with a blunting force as the Madrid-based side continued to entrench themselves in deep, expecting an onslaught.

The Rojiblancos looked like a spring-loaded gun just waiting to fire at the sign of the first mistake. After giving the ball away, the inevitable happened, Atléti broke - Fernando Torres, enjoying a renaissance in his career, cut in from the left and struck the post with the outside of his boot - Neuer beaten, yet again.

Just like in the first-half, Bayern ended strongly. Atlético started to tire and falter, but Oblak could not be tested critically, and he added another clean sheet to his outstanding record.