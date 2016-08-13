Jacques Zoua and Zoltan Stieber seal a double deal at 1. FC Kaiserslautern

“Money always helps” was the quote of the day from sporting director Uwe Stöver, as pen was put to paper with two players in one day at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

The two attackers, Zoltan Stieber and Jacques Zoua are set to play in their first game of the 2. Bundesliga season tomorrow, away to Würzburger Kickers.

Zoua brings his own game, Stöver confident

At Switzerland’s top club FC Basel, Jacques Zoua managed 86 Super League appearances, notching 14 goals in what was a great footballing lesson for the Cameroonian in his earlier years. More recently he has spent his playing career in lower tier football, playing last season for GFC Ajaccio in the French second division.

However, the striker gained experience in Germany at Hamburger SV, making 27 appearances in total. He will be wanting to make his mark on German football, starting this weekend.

Since the signings, Stöver has had his say on his two new men, explaining that: "Zoua is an athletic and strong attacker with a lot of quality, and he can be played flexibily in several of the attacking positions."

Zoua had a promising impact the last time he played in Germany | Source: Getty

Stieber the next to sign

Unlike Zoua, Stieber has had made more of a name for himself in German football, and has experience with many of the top German teams. The most notable of which being 1. FSV Mainz 05, SpVgg Greuther Fürth, 1. FC Nürnberg and Hamburger SV. He has registered 110 appearences in the 2. Bundesliga and has 25 goals to his name. The Hungarian international also featured in Euro 2016, scoring the second goal in their 2-0 win against Austria.

He will be hoping to have a similar impact in the 2. Bundesliga this season as he has done before.