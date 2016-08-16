Darmstadt complete loan signing of Hamburg striker Sven Schipplock

SV Darmstadt 98 have moved quickly to complete the season-long loan signing of striker Sven Schipplock, who joins from fellow Bundesliga side Hamburger SV.

Darmstadt the 'best option' for Schipplock

Schipplock did not enjoy the best of times in Hamburg, making 13 appearances and scoring no goals after he joined the club in July 2015, with the striker unable to displace Pierre-Michel Lasogga as the club's number one forward.

Speaking about the transfer, Schipplock said that "Darmstadt is the best option" and also that he "wanted to stay in the Bundesliga", with Darmstadt retaining their status as a Bundesliga club after ending last season in 14th place.

Schipplock's past clubs include both the second and first teams of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart, as well as current fifth tier outfit SSV Reutlingen 05, where he began his senior career in 2007.

Schipplock was unable to find the net during his spell with Hamburg. (Photo: spox.com)

Striker has big boots to fill

Fans will hope that Schipplock is the man to replace star man Sandro Wagner, who was Darmstadt's primary source of goals last season as he netted 14 times in 32 games for the club before signing for 1899 Hoffenheim earlier in the summer transfer window.

The signing of Schipplock is the club's ninth incoming transfer of the window so far, with the 27-year-old now one of three strikers brought in by manager Norbert Meier, the other two being Nigerian Victor Obinna and Croatian Antonio-MIrko Colak.

Darmstadt get their season underway with an away fixture in the DFB Pokal first round on Sunday, facing fifth tier side Bremer SV in what should be a routine victory for Meier's side, with Schipplock now possibly in line to make his debut in the match.

Their Bundesliga campaign begins on August 27 at the RheinEnergieStadion, home to last season's ninth placed team 1. FC Köln. Die Lilien will hope to avoid a repeat of last season's edition of this fixture, where Köln ran out 4-1 winners thanks to goals from Anthony Modeste and Marcel Risse.