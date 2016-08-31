Inter sign Gabriel Barbosa to five-year contract

Following a stunning Rio Olympics where he won the gold medal with host nation Brazil, Gabriel Barbosa has signed for Serie A side Inter Milan. Barbosa, known as Gabigol for his prowess around the 18-yard-box, completed the signing of a five-year contract at the San Siro. He is on contract in Italy until 2021.

Inter said in a statement that they were wishing him a "happy birthday and a fantastic career in a Nerazzurri shirt."

Rio 2016

Gabriel Barbosa was already a big commodity in the South American continent. But at the Olympic Games, the former Santos FC striker shined bright. He lined up as the main striker and was flanked by Neymar on the left hand side for most of the time.

Even though Barbosa only scored twice in the tournament, he looked well beyond the 20 years of age on the pitch. He made intelligent runs around the box and linked up with teammates well. Barbosa helped win his nation's first ever Olympic gold and he will surely carry that confidence

From Brazil to Italy

The new Inter signing began his club career with the same side that produced Neymar. Barbosa signed his first professional contract with Santos in September of 2012. Barbosa made his league debut on May 26th, 2013 at the tender age of 16.

While it took four months for Gabigol to find the back of the net, the goals came flowing soon afterwards, Netting 56 goals in just over 150 appearances.

It may take some time for Barbosa to become adjusted to the European style of play, but that is to be expected. The thing about the young Brazilian, though, is that he will always carry that instinct with him.

Italy is the perfect step up in the youngsters' career as he will be able to develop his skills immensly in a tough league.