Bayern Munich injury updates: Coman, Müller, Hummels and more

The Bavarians' start under the new coach Carlo Ancelotti have been significant. The fans are happy with the team's performance in the opening five games of the season which saw them score 20 goals and concede none.

Earlier this afternoon, the Italian gave injury updates ahead Bayern's Bundesliga game where the reds welcome FC Ingolstadt 04 in the Bavarian Derby at the Allianz Arena.

Lahm, Müller and Alaba to miss out

Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller and David Alaba are set to miss out on tomorrow's game due to illness. Ancelotti stated that the three stars who started the club's last league game against Schalke 04 "won't play tomorrow [Friday]".

Boateng, Hummels and Robben fit to play

Bayern received an injury boost as Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben "will start on the bench tomorrow [Friday]" after the duo "trained well this week".

Mats Hummels will also join the list of fit players who returned from injury as the German defender is "able to play" on Friday according to his manager.

Coman and Kimmich to start:

More good news for Bayern Munich as the coach confirmed that highly rated french Talent Kingsley Coman "will start tomorrow". Kingsley, who got injured in Bayern's training session straight after beating Dortmund to lift the German super cup, will be crucial for the team who'll be missing Müller's technique up front.

Joshua Kimmich will join his teammate Coman in Bayern's starting line up according to Ancelotti who "haven't decided the line up yet" but is certain that "Kimmich will play".

Kimmich has been one of Bayern's best players this season, the German scored three goals in his last two games playing in midfield. The Bavarian boss is satisfied and says that the 21-year-old "can play anywhere". He has already shown he can do just that at right-back and in central-midfield.