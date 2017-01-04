Borussia Mönchengladbach sign Timothée Kolodziejczak

On Wednesday Max Eberl, the sporting director of Borussia Mönchengladbach, annouced the signing of Timothée Kolodziejczak from Sevilla FC. The Franco-polish player has signed a four-year contract with the German side, until 2021.

The central defender has been at Sevilla since 2014 with whom he won UEFA Europa League twice, in 2015 and 2016. He played 91 games with the Spanish club, most of them under Unai Emery who left this summer for the French side, Paris Saint-Germain.

A new player to strengthen the defence of the Fohlen

The 25-year-old player arrives at a club that is in trouble after sacking André Schubert following a defeat against VfL Wolfsburg during the last game of the Hinrunde. Dieter Hecking has been appointed as their new coach straight after this defeat.

As a result of this difficult first half of the season, the Foals are in 14th position, with the same number of points as Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen. Though his arrival might be precious for the backline of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which is quite young with Andreas Christensen and Nico Elvedi - both 20 years old.

Eberl expressed his thoughts on the club's official website and said that Kolodziejczak "is exactly the sort of player who we think will strengthen our defence". He added, "He plays centrally and is left footed, meaning he can also move out wide if necessary. We’re delighted to have completed the deal."

Eberl excited with his arrival

He also talked about his good experience at a high-level: "He has featured for many of France’s youth teams and represented RC Lens, Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice before moving to Spain in 2014."

Eberl concluded, "He’s featured in a total of 134 top-flight matches spanning multiple countries and 28 times in European competition. He lifted the Europa League twice with Sevilla. He’s achieved a lot already but is still so young."

In a nutshell, the experience of the French centre0back will be important for the Rückrunde, especially with the position of the club at the moment. Thus, he will be directly immersed with his new team. On Thursday, he will train for the first time with them and on Friday he will travel with everyone to the training camp in Marbella.