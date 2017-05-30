Thomas Tuchel leaves Borussia Dortmund

The worst-kept secret in German football has finally been confirmed, with Borussia Dortmund announcing the departure of coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday.

This follows a brief board meeting on Tuesday morning, and comes less than three days after Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal, their first major silverware in five years.

However Tuchel’s exit had been widely expected, with numerous reports as discord between him, the board and some of his senior players in recent months.

Tuchel confirms departure on Twitter

Numerous German news outlets had been reporting that Tuchel was set to depart in the coming days, with the first official confirmation appearing to come from Tuchel himself via Twitter, with the account later confirmed to be genuine.

He said that he is “thankful for two wonderful, eventual and exciting years,” at the club, and that it was “a shame” that it had to come to an end so soon.