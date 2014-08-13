Xherdan Shaqiri: "I believe I will be staying at Bayern Munich"

After constant transfer speculation, the Swedish international has stated that he will be staying at Bayern Munich.

A lack of regular first-team football in Germany had sparked the speculation, with Shaqiri often forced to settle for an impact role off the bench for players such as Robben And Ribery. The 22 year old is a fan favorite at Munich however and is still tied to a contract until 2016.

With there a reluctance on Bayern’s part to enter in sale talks, Shaqiri concedes that he is unlikely to be on the move during the summer window.

"As long as the transfer window is open, anything could happen in the very end."

He told BILD: “I am a player of Bayern Munich as I am under contract with the club.

“Basically, I believe I will be staying on at Bayern Munich.

“But as long as the transfer window is open, anything could happen in the very end.”

The pint-sized midfielder shone at the World Cup with his main highlight being the first footballer to score the first entirely left-footed hat-trick at a World Cup.

The speculation about Liverpool's interest in Shaqiri has existed for most of the summer, but it appears that for now, the chase is temporarily over.