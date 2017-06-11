Belgian youngster Orel Mangala becomes VfB Stuttgart's first summer signing

Newly promoted VfB Stuttgart have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Orel Mangala from RSC Anderlecht, with the deal set to cost the Swabians around €2million.

Stuttgart have the future in mind with Mangala deal

Mangala, who will the number 23 shirt at his new club, spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund where he established himself in their U19 side and appeared in four UEFA Youth League games, as well as winning the German Championship.

The midfielder has also won 37 youth caps for Belgium, appearing from U15 to U19 level and helping his country to third place in the 2015 World Cup in Chile while playing for the U17's.

Speaking to the club's official website after signing a four-year contract, Mangala said that it was the "philosophy at VfB Stuttgart and the direction of the club" that swayed his decision.

"I saw the pictures from the promotion celebrations and I was deeply impressed by what I saw", said Mangala, who added that he is looking forward to playing for such a "tradition-steeped club" in the Bundesliga next season.

Mangala has worked his way up to the Belgium U19 squad thus far.

Youngster is a man that Stuttgart boss already knows well

Stuttgart boss Hannes Wolf will no doubt have played a major part in bringing the youngster to the club, as he was the man in charge of Dortmund's U19 side including Mangala until he left for the then 2.Bundesliga side back in January.

Jan Schindelmeiser, Stuttgart's Sporting Director, described Mangala as a "well-educated and very ambitious player" who caught the eye of the Swabians with his "consistently good displays at junior level."

Schindelmeiser concluded by adding that the club's new signing possesses "all the necessary prerequisites to establish himself in the Bundesliga."

Stuttgart are looking ahead to their first season back in the Bundesliga following their relegation from the top-flight in the 2015/16 season, with the campaign set to commence on August 18.