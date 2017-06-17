Germany U21 vs Czech Republic U21: Stefan Kuntz set for first competitive game in charge

Stefan Kuntz prepares his Germany under-21 side ahead of tomorrow's fixture against the Czech Republic, in their first game in the European under-21 Championships. This will be the first game in Group C, with Denmark kicking off against Italy later in the evening.

Germany

This is arguably Germany's strongest under-21 side since there winning campaign in 2009. Die Mannschaft come into the tournament after an impressive run in their qualifications, winning 10 of the 10 games played, and will be hoping to keep up the 100% record tomorrow.

However, this is a slightly weakened German side, due to Joachim Löw's decision to take some of the younger generation to this summer's Confederation's Cup, taking place in Russia. Although, this is still a very capable under-21 side, and will be looking to win the competition. A lot of members of the Geman side are regular first-team players for their club side back home.

Czech Republic

Vítězslav Lavička has made this Czech Republic team an organised, defensively resolute team. They are very much a team based on hard work and discipline, relying on a few flair players to create chances. Václav Černý of AFC Ajax and Patrik Schick from Sampdoria are the two stand out players in this side, who are hoping to go one better than the 2015 Under-21 Euro's where they drew 1-1 against Germany in the group stages.

The Czech Republic youth side does boast a good record in this tournament over the years, winning the tournament in 2002, with Petr Cech starring for them, and picking up the Golden Player award.

Who to look out for?

Serge Gnabry - Germany

The 21-year-old will be wanting to impress new boss Carlo Ancelotti, after a summer switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The German is usually deployed on the left-hand side of midfield but is able to play anywhere along the forward line. His pace is frightening and is also able to play deadly passes in the final third. He has been compared to England's Raheem Sterling, as many people have questioned his lack end product.

Patrik Schick - Czech Republic

Patrik Schick looks set to join Juventus this summer, after an impressive Calcio A campaign last season for Sampdoria. The centre-forward scored 11 goals last season, averaging an impressive one goal every 149 minutes. The 21-year-old is able to act as a target man at times, making use of his height. Whilst also being able to occupy the half-spaces, creating problems for the back line. His ability to pick the ball up between the full back and the centre-half is fantastic, once he has picked up the ball Schick usually weaves his way to a goal scoring opportunity.

Germany are unbeaten in six of the seven games played between these two nations at Under 21-level, winning 3 of them. The game kick's off at 17:00 GMT on Sunday afternoon at the Tychy Stadium.