Konrad Laimer becomes the latest player to swap Red Bull Salzburg for RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Konrad Laimer from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal for a fee of around £6m.

Laimer continues the prosperous relationship between two Red Bull clubs

Laimer becomes the 10th player to swap Salzburg for Leipzig following names such as Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano and Bernardo, who all made the same switch last season.

The 20-year-old becomes Leipzig's third purchase of the summer transfer window, following a £10m deal for Galatasaray winger Bruma and a deal of just over £4m for BSC Young Boys goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

Speaking to the club's official website following confirmation of the deal, sporting director Ralf Rangnick said that Laimer "is a player whose development we have been watching for quite some time."

Rangnick continued by praising the "big leap" Laimer made last season in becoming a key player for Salzburg, adding that the midfielder was not "voted the best player in the Austrian Bundesliga for nothing."

Rangnick has placed his faith in Laimer becoming a key man for Leipzig next season and said that "he will strengthen our midfield", going on to describe the 20-year-old as a "young and highly-talented player who has great potential."

Embed from Getty Images Could Laimer be Keita's replacement?

Young midfielder certain he has made the right career choice

Laimer has spent almost his entire career with the Red Bulls after coming through their youth system as a Salzburg native, making his senior debut in 2014 while also experiencing football in the Austrian second division with FC Liefering.

Internationally, the central midfielder has appeared for both the Austrian U19 and U21 sides but is yet to make the full step up to the national side.

Laimer also spoke to the club's official website following the announcement, saying that he "decided to look for a new challenge" following "ten beautiful, instructive and successful years in Salzburg".

He also confirmed that Leipzig were not alone in their interest in securing his services, saying that he had "several interesting possibilities" to choose from but that Rangnick helped to convince him that "RB Leipzig is the right step for me."

The signing could signal the end of Keita's Leipzig career, with the energetic Guinean midfielder linked with a possible move to Liverpool this summer following his outstanding performances in the Bundesliga last season.