TSG Hoffenheim sign Nico Schulz from Borussia Mönchengladbach

TSG Hoffenheim have confirmed the signing of 24-year-old defender Nico Schulz from fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the defender signing a three-year contract at the club.

Schulz and Hoffenheim a perfect fit, says Rosen

Schulz makes Hoffenheim the third Bundesliga club of his career, having previously played for Hertha Berlin and Gladbach after coming through the former's youth system.

Alexander Rosen, Hoffenheim's sporting director, told the club's official website that Schulz has "exactly the profile that we have been looking for" and added that the signing will "give our squad more versatility."

Rosen described the 24-year-old left-back as "a great alternative on the left-hand side" due to his ability to "play both as a full-back and a forward", adding that Schulz "suits our squad excellently as a left-footer with pace."

Schulz has experienced football in the top two tiers of Germany making 65 appearances in the Bundesliga and 41 in the 2.Bundesliga, and has also made three appearances in the Champions League during his time with the Foals.

He made the move to Mönchengladbach from Hertha in the summer of 2015 but since then has made just 14 appearances for the club due to various injury problems over the last two seasons.

Internationally, Schulz has appeared for Germany from U16 to U21 level but has yet to make the breakthrough to what is arguably the strongest senior side in international football at the present time.

Schulz will hope to return to the form and fitness seen while at Hertha.

Defender looking to put injury hit seasons behind him

Schulz also spoke to the club's official website following confirmation of the deal, saying that his spell with Mönchengladbach "went anything but well for [him]" and that he is now hoping to "finally put that period behind [him]."

He went on to say that he feels "really fit" ahead of the new season and was pleased that he was "finally able to showcase [his] strengths at the end of last season."

After two seasons of frustration however, Schulz says he is now "really excited to prove [himself] at this fantastic club."

Schulz becomes Hoffenheim's fourth summer signing following deals for West Ham midfielder Havard Nordtveit and Heracles Almelo centre-back Justin Hoogma alongside Florian Grillitsch and Robert Zulj, who signed on free transfers.