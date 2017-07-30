1. FC Nürnberg 3-0 1. FC Kaiserslautern: Der Club aided by Müller's nightmare comeback

Marius Müller had a nightmare return for 1. FC Kaiserslautern, as 1. FC Nürnberg put three goals past him in their opening 2. Bundesliga game of the season.

He was at fault in the build-up to Hanno Behrens’s opening goal, before spilling Sebastian Kerk’s corner into his own net.

Kerk, on loan with Kaiserslautern last season, assisted all three goals, with Kevin Möhwald’s spectacular strike putting the game beyond the Red Devils.

Müller at fault as Nürnberg race ahead

Nürnberg, looking to improve on just six home wins last season, started brightly although a promising early attack ended when Edgar Salli was hassled off the ball by Leon Guwara, one of four debutants for the Red Devils.

Kaiserslautern came close to scoring though when another new signing, Baris Atik, won and took a free-kick – it looked to just be going in at the post, but Thorsten Kirschbaum, preferred to Fabian Bredlow in goal, pulled out a vital save to send it wide.

It was all the more important when new Nürnberg skipper Behrens fired his side into the lead. Müller couldn’t hold a save from Mikael Ishak’s shot, sending it into the path of Salli, with former Kaiserslautern man Kerk then laying it back for Behrens to slam it past Müller.

If Müller could have done better with the first goal, the second was all of his own making. Kerk took a corner for Nürnberg from their right side of the pitch, curling it in high towards the far post. Müller went to catch it, but completely spilled it and ended up sending the ball into his own net. A nightmare moment on the goalkeeper’s return to the club on loan from RB Leipzig.

There was little action of note once the players had taken on a drink following the goal. But things did get worse for Kasierslautern before the break, with Giuliano Modica forced off injured in his first match following his move from Dynamo Dresden. Stipe Vucar took his place in defence, but had the only shot before the break, heading a corner wide in stoppage time.

No consolation for Kaiserslautern after Möhwald fire bolt

There was a quiet start to the second half, but despite the introduction of Luaks Spalvis by Norbert Meier, Nürnberg still looked most likely, and so it proved. Kerk completed a hat-trick of assists, although he might not have expected Möhwald to shoot from so far out. It was an excellent strike though, and whilst Müller would have liked to have stopped it, he couldn’t reach far enough.

Der Club has made the game safe and looked likely to score a fourth. Möhwald had another attempt shortly after his goal, although this time he went wide. Kerk meanwhile had a shot blocked.

Kaiserslautern had not been awful collectively, and in the final 15 minutes they gave Nürnberg a thing or two to think about. A solo run forward from Osayamen Osawe caught them unawares, but his finish was well over the bar, before Spalvis had a header from Phillipp Mwene‘s cross saved by Kirschbaum, who then also had to deal with an effort from Robin Koch.

They kept pushing for the consolation in the final minutes, but it wouldn’t come. Osawe headed a couple of further chances off target, whilst Atik came the closest, with his shot striking the post. However Nürnberg were long since home and dry, and saw out a perfect start to the new season.