Claude Makélélé backs Paul Pogba to fire France to glory

Claude Makélélé has put faith in Paul Pogba, believing that the Manchester United number six can lead France to glory at the upcoming World Cup.

France are currently in contention for a place in Russia through group A, where Les Bleus have 13 points from 6 games. If (and when) they make it to the World Cup Finals, they are being backed by a national legend to leave Russia triumphant with the influence of Pogba.

Makelele presents his admiration for Pogba

Makelele said: "I think that now Pogba understands the responsibility that he has when with the national team." The ex Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder was also full of admiration for his compatriot, saying "he is tall, with great technique, he can score goals, he gets assists - he has everything. He shouldn’t be scared and he should just do the job."

 