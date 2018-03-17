Bundesliga Round-Up: Schalke push back Bayern's title celebrations

Bayern Munich will have to wait until after the international break to seal the Bundesliga title after Schalke 04’s win over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind three times to draw with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, whilst struggling Hamburger SV and 1. FSV Mainz 05 were both beaten again.

Robin Knoche own goal keeps Bayern waiting

Victory over RB Leipzig in Sunday’s late match would have won the Bavarians a sixth-consecutive title, but only if Schalke and Borussia Dortmund (who play Hannover 96 on Sunday afternoon) failed to win their matches.

However the first piece of the puzzle did not quite fall into place for them, despite Schalke being far from their best against relegation-threatened Wolfsburg.

Koen Casteels had pulled off a superb reaction save to deny Matija Nastasic a goal late in the first half, however late on Riechedly Bazoer won a penalty for the Wolves, only for Ralf Fährmann to save the spot kick from Paul Verhaegh.

Substitute Breel Embolo, who had been impressed after coming on, then set up the late winner for the Royal Blues. His ball into the box was put into his own net by Robin Knoche, meaning Schalke took the three points to keep second spot secure and to leave Bayern still needing five points to seal the title.

Bayern will now have to wait two weeks when, pending a win at Leipzig, they can seal the title against Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. However, if Dortmund don’t beat Hannover and then Schalke fail to beat SC Freiburg a few hours before Der Klassiker, the title will be confirmed before then.

Thriller in Mönchengladbach; Hamburg and Mainz woes continue

Out-of-form and injury-hit Gladbach showed great character to draw 3-3 with Hoffenheim and ease, slightly, the pressure on Dieter Hecking. Benjamin Hübner headed them in from before a rare Josip Drmic goal, surviving a VAR referral for handball. Andrej Kramaric scored for Hoffenheim from the spot before Lars Stindl levelled again, his first goal since November. Florian Grillitsch but the guests back ahead, before a dramatic late equaliser from Matthias Ginter.

Elsewhere, Christian Titz might have been confident of a win in his first game as Hamburg coach when Douglas Santos put them up against Hertha BSC halfway through the first half. It all went wrong, again, in the second half though, as Valentino Lazaro equalised before Solomon Kalou scored what would be the winner for the capital club seven minutes later.

Mainz, in the relegation play-off spot, remain seven points clear of them, however their derby day at Eintracht Frankfurt couldn’t have gone much worse. Kevin-Prince Boateng’s shot went through the hands of Florian Müller before Luka Jovic made it 2-0. The game finished 3-0, with Ante Rebic getting the third just before half-time to move the Eagles into the top four.

Werder Bremen’s annual spring revival continues apace though, putting eight points between themselves and the bottom three with a 3-1 win at FC Augsburg. Two first half goals from Ishak Belfodil put them in control, and despite Rani Khedira pulling a goal back in the second half, Max Kruse made sure of the win with an excellent late strike.