Forsberg shows the way as Sweden progress to the Quarter Final

Emil Forsberg is the man of the moment in Swedish eyes as his deflected shot was the only goal of the game as Sweden got past Switzerland in the World Cup last 16.

Sweden are now through to their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

Switzerland were the more attacking side in this affair with 64% of the possession. However, the Swedish side is one that is well drilled and was more than capable of sitting back and soaking up the pressure.

Sweden will now go on to face England in Saturday's quarter-final in Samara. Yet again, given the suprises this tournament has produced it would not be unusual for Sweden to produce a good performance against the Three Lions. It is definitely a great moment for the Swedes and their fans should definitely be optimistic.

However, perhaps England will not feel the same way as the Swedes will. Many critics of the modern game will argue that the style of football that Sweden played was drab. Forsberg's goal came in the 66th minute and it was a deflection that sent the Swiss keeper the wrong way that put Sweden ahead. Perhaps yes uninspiring for some but for others it may lift the mood of a whole country.

Sweden are not a team gifted with big names so why should they play attacking football to entertain the neutrals? Swedish fans won't care how they got to the quarter finals. What they have achieved at this World Cup is a success.

The Swedish squad appear to be a proper unit as a team. There seems to be a real sense of togetherness and spirit form the squad. These are all factors that benefit their style of play. If each player will work themselves for each other than their defensive engine will not fall short.