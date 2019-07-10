Toljan set for another season away from Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund full-back Jeremy Toljan is set to join Serie A side Sassuolo on a season-long loan deal.

The Italian side, who finished 11th in Serie A last season, have agreed a deal with Dortmund which will see the full-back join on loan initially. However, there is an option to buy the player outright for €8,000,000 at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Past playing experience

Toljan has plenty of experience in the Bundesliga, where he made over 50 appearances for Hoffenheim.

He spent six seasons at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena before joining Dortmund in 2017.

He has made 18 appearances for Die Borussen but has failed to hold down a regular starting position due to the incredibly consistent performances of players such as Lukasz Piszczek throughout the years.

The 25-year-old spent the last six months of the 2018-19 season on loan at Scottish champions Celtic but the Hoops fans were left feeling rather underwhelmed by a player with such a promising pedigree.

Big ambitions

The former German Under-21 international returned to Dortmund earlier this summer and wasted no time in making his plans very clear.

Speaking to HITC, Toljan stated: "I'm looking forward to playing for Dortmund next season. You never know what will happen in football, but my plan is definitely to stay with Borussia Dortmund ."

It is clear that Toljan clearly felt there was an opportunity for him to play for the Bundesliga runners-up this season. However, the signings of ex-Hoffenheim and current German international Nico Schulz and Spain Under-18 Internationalist Mateu Morey seems to have left the full back's future in Germany in serious doubt.

It now appears that a move to Italy is imminent as he is currently undergoing a medical with Roberto De Zerbi's men.