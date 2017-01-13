Inter look to challenge Juventus for Verratti

Marco Verratti has been linked with a move back to the Serie A in a big money deal, with Juventus earlier looking like the favourites for his signature, it now seems as though Inter are also interested in the former Pescara man.

Verratti's agent has been talking up a move away from Paris Saint-Germain for his client and a move back to the Serie A seems like the most logical option for the midfielder.

Juventus not alone in Verratti pursuit

Since moving to the French league, Verratti has established himself as one of the world's best central midfielders and his good work at PSG has always been observed by the biggest clubs in the world, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Despite the interest from the two Spanish giants, Verratti has expressed his desire to return to the Serie A and his agent has also spoken in favour of a move back to his homeland.

With the departure of big names like Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba, Juventus are missing quality players in midfield and they hope that with Verratti they can have their "big name" signing. Club general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that they are looking for a big player to fill the gap left by Pirlo and Pogba.

Inter looking to splash the cash

Inter's news owners the Suning Group are prepared to spend the required money to bring the Nerrazzuri to their past glories once again and in doing so, helping manager Stefano Pioli to strengthen the team further.

Given Verratti's star status as a PSG player, it is no doubt that it would take a huge transfer fee to prize the midfielder back to his homeland.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica has reported that Inter's new owners are prepared to spend a fee of €78 million to bring Verratti to the San Siro.

Juventus and PSG do not share any love for each other and have a delicate relationship as things stand and it looks like Inter are ready to take advantage of the situation with a bid of their own for Verratti.