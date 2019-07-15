Celtic vs FK Sarajevo preview: Hoops look to build on first leg advantage

Neil Lennon's Celtic have one foot in the second round of Champions League qualifying following a 3-1 win in last weeks' away leg at FK Sarajevo.

Strikes from attacking trio Mikey Johnston, Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair provided ample away goals that should see off any threat from the Bosnians in the return fixture.

The 300 or so travelling fans were delighted to see their team come through a potentially tricky tie in difficult conditions.

No Bosnian side has ever qualified for group stage football in any European competition and it's going to take an almighty effort if this is to change this season.

Celtic Park will be the setting for what should be a comfortable passage through to the next round for the Scottish champions.

Estonia's Nomme Kalju or Shkendija of Macedonia await the victors.

Team News

New signing Christopher Julien could make a competitive debut for the Hoops after a run out in the weekend friendly against Rennes whilst Boli Bolingoli is a doubt after limping off in the 1st leg.

Tom Rogic and Arsenal target Kieran Tierney will both sit out as they continue their recovery from injury.

There is also a potential return to first team action for the prolific Leigh Griffiths after taking some time away from the game.

Is the game on TV and can I stream it?

The game is live on Celtic TV for those outside of the UK and Ireland, with a full replay available at midnight.