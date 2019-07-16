RoPS Rovaniemi v Aberdeen match preview: Dons in for a difficult evening

Aberdeen know that there is still work to do if they hope to progress to the second qualifying stage of the Europa League against Finnish outfit RoPS Rovaniemi.

The Dons are 2-1 up from the first leg, but left Pittodrie frustrated after conceding a stoppage time goal to leave the tie very much in the balance.

The first goal is crucial

RoPS know that scoring an early goal would put them in pole position to upset the odds and progress to the second round. Tommi Jantti's last-gasp goal served as more than a mere consolation, as the Finns will only need to win 1-0 to go through to the next round on the away goals rule.

However Pasi Tuutti's side were clearly second best in last week's encounter and will have to be better defensively if they are to keep Aberdeen at bay. Had it not been for goalkeeper Antonio Reguero, the outstanding man of the match at Pittodrie, then the Finnish side would have most certainly been on the end of a heavy defeat.

RoPS had large spells of possession in the first leg, but struggled to create any real openings, as their late goal came from a slack pass in the Aberdeen back line from Shay Logan.

On the other hand, Derek McInnes' team were guilty of wasting multiple opportunities in front of goal that would have killed the game last week, and will have to be more clinical this time around if they are to qualify for the next round.

Key men

New signing Jon Gallagher was by far Aberdeen's best player last Thursday night. The Irishman, who has joined the Dons on loan from MLS side Atlanta United until the new year, really shone playing in an advanced midfield role behind lone striker Sam Cosgrove.

Gallagher's fantastic work rate and desire to run in behind the RoPS back four was a real plus point for the Dons, and it came to fruition when he was able to set up Cosgrove for the home side's second goal.

Another strong showing from the 23-year old will surely go a long way in helping his team secure their place in the next round.

Centre-back Scott McKenna also put on a strong display in the encounter at Pittodrie last week. The Scotland international was dominant in the air, and also was able to kickstart attacks for the Dons by bringing the ball out from the back.

McKenna's composure and aerial presence should leave Aberdeen in good hands in both boxes, and a good performance will only increase the man from Kirriemuir's stock as he continues to be linked with big moves away from the North East.

What the managers have said

RoPS gaffer Tuutti was visibly jubilant on the touchline as his side scored a crucial away goal in stoppage time, and is quietly confident about their chances in tomorrow evening's encounter.

Speaking to the Evening Times, he said: "We are still in the tie. We've been on a three-day trip to get here which took some energy away but we are more prepared for the game now. We didn't know so much about them but we know now and will be far better prepared."

In stark contrast, his opposite number on the touchline, McInnes, was left pulling his hair out as the home side threw away what would have been a comfortable lead. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, McInnes strongly believes that his team have what it takes to get the job done in Finland.

He said: "We've got it all to do in Finland, but if we can bring the same level of performance, then I'm confident we can get ourselves through the tie".