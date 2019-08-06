FC Midtjylland Vs Rangers Preview: Gerrard leads his men into difficult Danish tie

After overcoming old Europa League foes Progres Niederkorn in the third qualifying round 2-0 on aggregate Rangers travel to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland in what should be an interesting tie.

With both sides having competed domestically each will feel they are ready for each other. Rangers left it late to overcome Kilmarnock 2-1 on Sunday whilst Kenneth Anderson's charges also tasted victory by seeing off Aab Aalborg 1-0.

Steven Gerrard knows the task at hand will not be a straight forward one. During his press conference he stated “I’m sure they’d take great pleasure in over the tie knocking Rangers out of the competition, we’ll have to play well and close to our best and if not at our best to progress.”

The Gers fans will be in fine voice with around 800 of them making the journey and after some less than favourable scenes at the weekend, the hosts have beefed up security, just in case.

The sides appear to be similarly matched heading into the opening leg. Rangers will go all out in search of that elusive away goal in order to claim advantage heading back to Glasgow for the return fixture next week.

Team News

Swedish centre back Filip Helander looks set for a place on the bench as he works towards full match fitness.

Keeper Allan McGregor will return between the sticks after sitting out the weekend win at Kilmarnock due to domestic suspension. Alfredo Morelos will once again lead the line ahead of Jermaine Defoe.

Midtjylland will look towards former Celtic man Erik Sviatchenko to provide stability at the back and Brazillian attacking midfielder Evander to trouble the Rangers defence.

Predicted Line Ups

FC Midtjylland

Hansen - Scholz - Sviatchenko - Nicolaisen - Cajuste - Onyeka - Sparv - Evander - Anderson - Brumado - Wikheim

Rangers

McGregor - Tavernier - Goldson - Katic - Halliday - Davis - Jack - Aribo - Ojo - Jones - Morelos

How to watch FC Midtjylland vs Rangers

The game will be broadcast live on RangersTV, with a kick off time of 19:00 GMT.

Alternatively there will be various live news feeds on social media platforms.