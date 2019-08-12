Borussia Dortmund Season Preview: Primed for a title challenge

Transfer Business

If there was an award for the best transfer business of the summer of 2019 Borussia Dortmund would be in pole position to receive it.

Acquisitions of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and the return of Matts Hummels signal real intent to go all out to strip Bayern of their Bundesliga title. All four signings will bring quality and stability to a side already in the ascendancy.

Manager Favre has also freed up some squad space by sanctioning the outgoings of fringe men such as Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) and Maximillian Phillip (Dynamo Moscow).

Early Season Form

Pre-season has been mighty impressive from the black and yellows.

A total record of played six, won six with a goals for column showing at a huge 24.

They have defeated the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Udinese which will provide confidence despite these being friendlies.

An early warning shot has also been fired to the rest of the league last week after Dortmund dismantled Bayern in the DFL Supercup before winning their first round tie in the DFB Cup.

Player To Watch: Jadon Sancho

The young English winger went to Germany to play first team football and make a name for himself early on, mission accomplished for the now three lions regular.

His trickery and direct style when he has the ball at his feet will terrify many a defender once again this season.

Last seasons stats make for impressive reading with Sancho scoring 12, being the Bundesliga's top assist provider with 14 meaning he was directly involved in 26 of Dortmund's league strikes.

2019/20 could be the year he grows into the complete player before making a move back to his homeland to continue his development.

One For The Future: Achraf Hakimi

Signed on loan from Real Madrid on an two year loan deal the versatile defender has already settled in a new country.

20 year old Hakimi featured on 21 occasions last term, scoring his only goal in the famous colours in a 7-0 rout over FC Nurnberg.

The former winger has kept a lot of the traits from his more attacking days. He can be described as quick and powerful with the ability to pick a pass.

With the opportunity to learn under the leadership of Hummels Dortmund could have a hefty fee to pay or decide to allow a return to his parent club.

Predicted Finish

The trophy has resided in Munich since 2013 with the last winners other than Bayern being Borussia in the season prior.

Bayern are in a period of transition and whilst they have recruited in recent weeks the dual loss of Ribery and Robben could prove their downfall.

It's going to be the title for those in Dortmund this season.