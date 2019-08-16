AS Roma send Steven Nzonzi to Galatasaray S.K 

After only a solitary season for the Giallorossi, Steven Nzonzi joins Turkish side Galatasaray S.C from AS Roma on an initial loan deal that can be made permanent next summer.

Nzonzi made 39 appearances for the club during the 2018-19 season and scored one goal during that time.

Financials of the Agreement

The terms of the deal are quite complicated as Roma's financial situation leaves them with very little wiggle room to move players on from an accounting standpoint. New sporting director Gianluca Petrachi must try and recoup as much of the €30 million spent on the French international as possible.

According to RomaPress editor John Solano, his current book value is €22.5 million, so by allowing Nzonzi to join Galatasaray on an initial free loan for the season while paying his full salary and giving them an option to buy for €16 million they will make a small profit on the player.

Galatasaray alternatively has the option to extend the loan for another year next summer for a fee of €500,000 with the option to then further purchase him for €13 million.

Rocky Road in Rome

Purchased by former sporting director Ramon Monchi Roma thought they were getting the linchpin to replace iconic captain Daniele De Rossi. However, Nzonzi never quite settled into the side with the team largely in transition from their Champions League semi-final squad.

Eusebio Di Francesco, the manager at the time, failed to settle on a formation to suit his new recruits, and through injury, inconsistency, and overall ineptitude the season crashed.

Nzonzi though did seem to find his feet after Di Francesco was fired and local legend Claudio Ranieri was brought in having shone brightly in a game against reigning champions Juventus but has been deemed surplus to requirements with new management arriving at the club.

It seems he was not able to convince Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca to keep him on during this summers pre-season, and new recruits were purchased.

Galatasaray acquire French International

After initially favouring a move back to France, Nzonzi was heavily linked with moves to Monaco, Lyon, and Rennes. However, due to the Turkish champions being able to offer the World Cup winner an avenue into the Champions League and match his wages they were able to win the race for his signature.