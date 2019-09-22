Lazio vs Parma: Lazio will look to turn things around after losing consecutive games this past week

Lazio will look to get back into the win column in their next matchup versus Parma. Although the Biancoceleste had a strong start to the season and won their opening game against Sampdoria, the team’s recent results have not been the same. Their last Serie A fixture against SPAL ended with a 2-1 loss. The Biancazzurri’s midfielder Jasmin Kurtic scored a late goal in injury time, which won the game. Although Ciro Immobile opened the score on a penalty kick, numerous chances weren’t converted and the second half performance was poor which costed the Biancoceleste the game.

Lazio had to regroup mid-week, opening their first game of the Europa League with CFR Cluj. This was another performance which started off well, however, when Cluj tied the game 1-1 after a penalty kick was awarded when Lucas Leiva pulled his man down in the box, the team’s performance was not the same. Lazio continues to struggle when giving up a goal and it costed the Biancoceleste as Cluj took the lead at the 75th minute of the game and went on to win 2-1 in the first group match of the Europa League.

Lazio should be expected to have a full line up against Parma as they will look to come with a better effort after letting their last two games slip away which should have resulted in wins.

As for Parma, they have won just once in their first three fixtures of the season. Their opening day defeat was against Juventus, however, they bounced back with a strong effort against Udinese where the Gialloblu showed a strong performance and won the game.

After the International Break, Parma’s effort versus Cagliari wasn’t comparable to their performance in their previous match and they missed chances to score. The Gialloblu were able to show good ball control, however, Parma was unable to convert on their chances and the defence didn’t look great costing two goals. The Gialloblu will look to come with a better effort and performance against the Biancoceleste.

The last three meetings between the two clubs has resulted in Lazio winning all three. The Biancoceleste will look to continue this strong run against Parma. Last season, Lazio had a 9-5-5 record at the Stadio Olimpico and averaged 1.89 goals scored per game. Lazio’s squad is similar to last season and could produce similar results against Parma.

Suspensions and Injuries

Lazio: None

Parma: Will be without Kucka, Scozzarella, and Grassi.

Predicted Line-Ups

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha – Radu, Acerbi, Felipe – Lulic, Marusic, Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto – Correa, Immobile.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe – Pezzella, Darmian, B.Alves, Iacopini – Brugman, Hernani, Barilla – Kulusevski, Gervinho, Inglese.

Player Clash

After not joining Lazio in Romania for their first match of the Europa League against CFR Cluj, the Biancoceleste will have two players well rested for this match against Parma. Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto will come into this game being in good form.

Immobile has scored three goals and one assist, while Luis Alberto has countered his partner with one goal and two assists. Both players have been consistent in their first three games this season with Ciro Immobile playing strong upfront and creating opportunities and Luis Alberto continuing to create plays in the midfield.

Expect both players to come into this game being well-rested and ready to play. As both have been important and beneficial to the Biancoceleste, expect no different in this game as both should continue to perform well as they have to start the season. After both players had a mediocre season last year, each have been able to bounce back this season and produce in the early going of the campaign.