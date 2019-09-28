Aaron Ramsey: The answer to Juventus' midfield problems?

Juventus' new midfielder

Welsh International Aaron Ramsey made the switch to Serie A this summer from Arsenal F.C of the English Premier League and Juventus FC fans are finally witnessing first hand what he is capable of. In the history of Juventus, there were only two other Welsh players that donned the sacred jersey, John Charles and Ian Rush. So far Ramsey is showing lots of promising signs that he can emulate the play of both of them at Juventus.

Since coming over to Juve on a free transfer, Ramsey has featured in only four competitive matches due to an injury he picked up last season. However, in those matches, he is already showing the Bianconeri and their fans what he can bring to the table.

Still not quite at his peak of fitness, Ramsey has yet to play a full 90 minutes but in the time he is on the pitch he is arguably Juventus' most noticeable player. Having already scored a goal on his Serie A debut, he brings a lot more than just goals to this midfield.

In the past few matches Juve coach Maurizio Sarri has deployed Ramsey as a attacking midfielder and it seems like that may be his best position within this Juventus team. Usually playing right behind the strikers Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo or Gonzalo Higuain, Ramsey's creativity and link up play has been crucial to Juve's attack in the games he has featured. He always seems to be two steps ahead of the competition and ready to take on just about any defender that comes his way.

No disrespect to the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi or even Emre Can, who are also solid players, but Ramsey's creativity in the midfield is miles above theirs. He is able to bring something different that the Juventus midfield has been missing for years.

The missing piece?

Ever since the likes of Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo left the Juventus midfield, it has been lacking creativity and something to help them be a dynamic team in the UEFA Champions League.

If Ramsey is able to stay healthy and is utilized appropriately by coach Sarri, he may be the piece that has been missing in this Juventus midfield for the past several years.

Ramsey always seems to find the gaps on the pitch and make the perfect pass at the right moment. Ramsey is a wonderful central midfielder, but, at Juve and even at Arsenal, he seems to have more of an impact playing as the "trequartista" or also known as the attacking midfielder. Staying healthy will be key for Ramsey and his consistency on the pitch.

Bargain of the summer

Juventus were able to snag both Adrien Rabiot and Ramsey this summer, both on free transfers. These two will certainly help this aging and sometimes lacklustre midfield, though Ramsey is able to bring something a little extra in comparison to the rest of the Juventus midfield.

After spending roughly 11 years at Arsenal (not including a couple of loans), undoubtedly Arsenal will miss their former creative midfielder this season. It may even be said that Ramsey was just as influential and key to the Arsenal attack as Mesut Ozil is.

So far these claims are not surprising as he has been phenomenal and a much needed spark in the Juventus midfield. Thus far Ramsey looks to be the transfer steal of the summer and Juve will be hoping he can stay fit throughout the season. Most importantly, Juve will be hoping he can keep up these impressive performances throughout the season to help Juve finally reach Champions League glory.

All Juventus fans love what they have seen so far from him and if he can stay injury free, the sky is the limit for Ramsey.