Torino vs Napoli: The Partenopei travel to inconsistent Torino 

The teams

Torino F.C have had some very impressive matches thus far in Serie A, but they have also had some ugly ones. Coming off a 3-2 loss to Parma Calcio 1913, Torino will need a much better effort against a much stronger SSC Napoli team.

Their Sunday opponents, Napoli did win their last Serie A match against Brescia Calcio 2-1 but had a very disappointing 0-0 draw against K.R.C Genk midweek in their UEFA Champions League clash. Torino will prove a tough task for the Partenopei but if Napoli wants to move up the Serie A standings they must continue to string together some victories in order to keep pace with the likes of Internazionale, Juventus FC and Atalanta B.C.

Potential lineups

Torino (3-4-2-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Lyanco, Kevin Bonifazi; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Daniele Baselli, Tomas Rincon, Ola Aina; Simone Verdi, Soualiho Meite; Andrea Belotti

Napoli (4-4-2): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Sebastiano Luperto, Faouzi Ghoulam; Piotr Zielinski, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens, Fernando Llorente

Injuries

Torino have no listed injuries, so coach Walter Mazzarri should have everyone available except for suspended centre-back Bremer.

The Partenopei and coach Carlo Ancelotti will be without the injured duo of Nikola Maksimovic, and Lorenzo Tonelli. Also, their top centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will be missing the match because of suspension.

Players to watch

On the Granata, look for striker and captain Andrea Belotti who has been on fire as of late. Also, midfielder Daniele Baselli has impressed this season. From Napoli, look for striker Fernando Llorente and club captain Lorenzo Insigne.

Belotti has started all six of Torino's matches and has collected five goals in that time. Midfielder Baselli has also started all six matches and has contributed two assists. He is there for more than just assists though, as he moves the ball well and is not afraid of joining the attack when he can.

Llorente joined Napoli on a free transfer in the summer and he has certainly proved he can still play. The 34-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur FC player has scored two goals and added one assist in just four Serie A appearances already. Insigne has quietly put together a very good start to the season, collecting three goals and four assists in his five Serie A appearances. Look for Insigne to use his pace down the wing to exploit Torino's trio of centre-backs.

Match details

Sunday's clash between fourth place Napoli and eighth place Torino will take place in Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m (GMT+1).

Torino will need a good defensively sound match and attempt to exploit the massive gap left behind by Koulibaly's suspension.

For Napoli to succeed, they will just need to play their style and let their skill take over the match. If Napoli is allowed to move the ball with ease and grow in confidence throughout the match, that is when they are at their best.