Torino vs Cagliari: Torino will look to rebound after a disappointing loss 

Sunday afternoon, Torino will welcome Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Il Toro comes off a disappointing result against Udinese which resulted in a 1-0 loss. A first half goal from Stefano Okaka was enough to help Udinese defeat Torino, who continues to have a difficult time at the moment of winning games. The Granata have gone winless in their last six games, yet have been good at home this season with a record of 2-1-1, and will look to build off their strong form at the Olimpico Grande Torino.

After Cagliari lost the first two matches of the season, the club followed up with four wins and two losses. They currently see themselves sitting in a spot for the Europa League, which few had expected at the moment. While the season is still young, it has been an impressive start for the Rossoblu and they will come into this match after a victory against SPAL. Cagliari’s game winning goal from Radja Nainggolan was a beautiful strike from outside the box and is a possible candidate for goal of the year.

These are two teams which are trending in opposite directions at the moment. Torino has been the better side when these two teams meet as in the past eight fixtures between the two clubs, Torino has won five and drawn three. Torino will look to continue this success against the Rossoblu who have shown good form this season.

Predicted line-up

Torino (3-5-1-1): Sirigu – Lyanco, Nkoulou, Izzo – Laxalt, Ansaldi, Lukic, Rincon, Baselli – Verdi – Belotti

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Olsen – Pinna, Pellegrini, Ceppitelli, Pisacane – Cigarini, Nandez, Rog, Nainggolan, J.Pedro, Simeone

Injuries and suspensions

Torino: Walter Mazzarri has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Cagliari: Rolando Maran won’t be able to count on injured duo Pavoletti and Cragno. Lykogiannis, Mattiello, Cacciatore and Deiola will be evaluated.

Players to watch

Andrea Belotti had a strong start to the season as the striker scored five times in Torino’s first five matches. Although he had a positive start to the season, he followed that up with going scoreless in their recent two matches. The forward will need to pick up the scoring against Cagliari if Torino wants to end their winless streak. The forward has the potential to be a game-changer and provide offence and may just be what Torino will need come Sunday afternoon at the Olimpico Grande Torino.

After coming on loan from Fiorentina this summer, Giovanni Simeone has settled in well with the Rossoblu. The forward has capped two goals this season and, although he has not scored in his last four matches, his presence upfront has been felt. Simeone has created chances with his speed and play-making ability while he continues to have his own opportunities to score as well. He has been a welcome addition for Cagliari and one who will look to get back on the score sheet as he faces a team who has shown to be inconsistent this season.