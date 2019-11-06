Rangers vs FC Porto: Both sides aim to top Group in Glasgow

Rangers and FC Porto go into this Europa League group G clash both locked together on four points from their opening three games.

A hard fought 1-1 score line in Lisbon a fortnight ago leaves both sides wedged between leaders Young Boys and bottom side Feyenoord.

Porto have visited Ibrox twice before and have yet to leave with victory whilst the Glasgow side are unbeaten in seven homes games against Portuguese opposition.

Having navigated their way through the play-off rounds the home side have won all five home ties in this competition and victory in their sixth could prove vital in reaching the later rounds from what is a tough group stage draw.

In the dugout there is a battle of two former international midfielders.

Englishman Gerrard has been speaking before the match saying “It is a game we are very much looking forward to, we respect the quality of Porto but they are coming to our place which will be rocking."

His Portuguese counterpart Sergio Conceicao has a more philosophical outlook on what awaits his players “The collective dynamic of the Rangers team is the most important. It has very interesting characteristics in the offensive dynamic and defensively it is a combative team.”

Team News

Steven Gerrard has a fully fit squad to choose from with the exception of winger Jordan Jones. His big decision will be up front with both Jermaine Defoe and Alfredo Morelos in fine form. The latter has already collected two bookings and any misdemeanour in this game would see him suspended for the next game away in Feyenoord.

Porto head into the tie without being able to call on striker Moussa Marega who has been absent from the Porto side since the previous meeting, Fellow absentees from the squad are midfielders Romario Baro and Sergio Oliveira.

Key Clashes

Alfredo Morelos vs Pepe

The impressive Colombian is sure to give the veteran centre half a torrid time in front of his home crowd. Morelos has scored close to 20 goals already this season and will be keen to impress the watching scouts in the stands as he looks to further grow his reputation. Both are prone to a yellow card so expect multiple tussles throughout the contest.

Ryan Jack vs Danilo

Jack has been in good form in recent weeks and coming up against Portugal international Danilo will be a good measure of how far he’s come under the tutelage of Gerrard, A tough midfield battle is expected here.

Kick off at Ibrox is 20:00 BST on Thursday.