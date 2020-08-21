Sevilla vs Inter Milan Preview: I Nerazurri look to break ten-year European trophy drought

Sevilla and Inter Milan lock horns in a merciless battle for European glory as either manager looks to stamp their legacy in the history books.

The seasoned Europa League specialists from the south of Spain look to seal a record sixth title, meanwhile, Antonio Conte looks to end Internazionale’s ten-year European trophy drought.

Julen Lopetegui’s side defeated Manchester United in the semi-final winning 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Luuk De Jong.

A fearsome Italian attack spearheaded by the destructive force of Romelu Lukaku feasted on the helpless carcass of Shakhtar Donetsk as Conte’s side won 5-0.

The Spanish giants and the battle-scarred Italians. Two European titans clash on the competitive stage for the first time in what is poised to be a historic night in Germany.

Form

Sevilla

Lopetegui’s side are currently an astounding 20 games unbeaten in all competitions; winning 11 and drawing nine.

Sevilla have also won all three of their last Europa League shootout ties against the likes of Manchester United, Wolves and Roma - conceding just one goal in the meantime.

Internazionale

The Italians have won all six of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one.

An attack that strikes fear into the best of defences, partnered with a steely backline orchestrated by the tactician and mastermind of Conte is ready for war.

Inter have won all five of their Europa League matches this season and look to extend the run to six for only the second time in their history (December 2009 to April 2010).

Interesting facts

Sevilla and Inter Milan face each other for the first time in a competitive fixture – this is the sixth time to happen in 11 seasons where two sides are meeting for the first time in a final.

The Spanish outfit hold the record for the most Europa League titles (5) and look to make it six. Meanwhile, Inter are enduring a ten-year European trophy drought entering their tenth European final.

Neither Lopetegui nor Conte are yet to win a club European trophy as a manager.

Team news

Sevilla’s semi-final match winner, Lucas Ocampos, remains a doubt. The Spanish side are close to full strength.

Alexis Sanchez looks to remain out of action due to a thigh injury and Matias Vecino is still out injured with a long-term knee injury.

Predicted line-up

Sevilla

Bounou, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon, Banega, Fernando, Jordan, Suso, En-Nesyri, Munir

Internazionale

Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Young, Brozovic, Barella, Gagliardini, Lukaku, Martinez

Manager’s words

Lopetegui

The former Real Madrid and Spain National Team manager hailed the quality in the Internazionale ranks before addressing his side's experience in this competition.

Lopetegui said: “This is a completely new and different team, with different players and a different manager. It helps that the club have reached this stage before, but I don't think it's an advantage for anybody. Two totally different teams are playing, and we are up against a great team.

"Inter are a team equipped to compete in the Champions League, given the calibre of players they have, which is extraordinary, and their very experienced manager who has coached many top teams.

"What I expect is a top-quality match which will demand the best of us. We will try to prepare well for it and have the answers for such a daunting challenge."

Conte

The former Chelsea manager has insisted that his side must play with ‘great enthusiasm’ and ‘courage’ as his side look to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Conte said: “It's been a positive season. We've done important things and have made major improvements.

“We've managed to get to the Europa League final, despite the small disappointment of not getting through the Champions League group stage.

"It has allowed us to have a much more successful journey in the Europa League than we would have had in the Champions League. I think this team - with a lot of young, inexperienced players - needed that.

"It will be a tough game. We're playing the team with the most experience and who have won the most titles over the past decade of this competition.

"We have to be attentive but also play our own game with great enthusiasm and courage, like we have done so far.

"It's a final and only the best teams get to the final. It's always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don't have any regrets."