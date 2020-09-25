Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two good teams who both lost on opening weekend face off on Matchday 2, as Borussia Monchengladbach host Union Berlin at Borussia-Park on Saturday afternoon.

Team news

Borussia Monchengladbach - Lazlo Benes and Breel Embolo are both ruled out with ankle issues, while Valentino Lazaro has a thigh issue, so he will have to wait for his Foals' debut. Youngsters Andreas Poulsen and Julio Villalba are also unavailable for selection.

However, on a more positive note, Denis Zakaria is close to returning, while Marco Rose also stated, "Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea are both making progress. They got their first minutes of the season, but we still need to ease them back in."

Union Berlin - Urs Fischer only has two significant absentees, with veteran Christian Gentner picking up a calf injury in last Saturdays defeat to Augsburg, while striker Anthony Ujah remains out with a knee problem. The only other injury doubt is new signing Keita Endo, who may or may not be risked after recently recovering from a muscle issue.

Predicted lineups

Borussia Monchengladbach - Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Patrick Herrmann, Jonas Hofmann, Hannes Wolf; Lars Stindl

Union Berlin - Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck; Christopher Trimmel, Robert Andrich, Grischa Promel, Christopher Lenz; Marius Bulter, Max Kruse; Taiwo Awoniyi

Form guide

Borussia Monchengladbach - WWWWL

Latest result - 0-3 (L) vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Union Berlin - WLWWL

Latest result - 1-3 (L) vs FC Augsburg

Ones to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach - Although unlikely to start, Marcus Thuram could make a big impact off the bench. Still recovering from an injury that he suffered at the back end of last season, the powerful Frenchman came on against Dortmund last weekend and put on an impressive display, causing the Black and Yellows defence all sorts of problems. He also has promising history against Saturdays opposition, scoring two and assisting another in a routine 4-1 win last season.

Union Berlin - The return of Max Kruse to Borussia-Park will certainly be widely anticipated for many fans, as Kruse played 66 games and scored 23 goals for the Foals during his two year spell at the club. Sporting director Max Eberl spoke about Kruse during the week, saying, "Max Kruse had two great years with Borussia. He is someone who has to feel settled at his club, then he can really make his mark, and I think he fits in well at Union".

Previous meetings

Over the past few seasons, Monchengladbach and Union Berlin have only faced off twice, with the home side coming out victorious on both occasions.

Union won the first fixture 2-0 thanks to goals from Sebastian Andersson and Anthony Ujah, while a Marcus Thuram inspired Monchengladbach ran out 4-1 winners in the return encounter.

Where to watch

Unfortunately this game won't be televised in the UK, but those in the United States can see the match on ESPN +. Kick-off is set for 14:30 BST.

What the managers have said

Borussia Monchengladbach - Marco Rose, manager: "I expect Union to provide uncomfortable opposition. They will try and stifle our playing style and we have to prepare ourselves for that."

"Every fan who comes to the stadium will do so with conviction and is looking forward to the experience. We're obviously delighted to be playing in front of 10,000 fans again too. I think it is an important first step."

"We analysed the Dortmund game in great detail at the start of the week. It is about the next three points now. It will be a very difficult task against Union Berlin."

"When a team is without four key players, it is noticeable. We hope that we can get them back at full fitness soon, but the lads who started in Dortmund gave absolutely everything to try and win the game."

Union Berlin - Urs Fischer, manager: "Gladbach had basically no changes in their squad. It'll be important to be brave. Important to have a balance between attack and defence. Defending on its own won't work. Similarly running blindly in attack."

"Gladbach is the game in front of us. We concentrate only on that. There's the chance to get points. Once the game is done, we can then focus on the Mainz match."

"We've looked again at one or two situations from this game. We'll do the same tomorrow. It's important that we're brave and have balance, that our organisation is compact and we can force mistakes from them."

"We have one or two still there who beat Gladbach last year. Hopefully they will have the feeling that they can also pick up points in Monchengladbach."

"On one side, they have great individual quality. They have players all over who can deal with situations. Then add to it, the forward play, the speed and directness. The individual class is there one-v-one to compete as well."