Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg travel to Borussia-Park on Saturday night looking to pick up their first win of the season after three consecutive draws, while Borussia Monchengladbach will be hoping to build upon their 3-1 success against rivals Koln two weeks ago.

Team news

Borussia Monchengladbach - Marco Rose has stated "The personnel situation is improving at the moment" with Andreas Poulsen the only certain absentee with a shoulder injury. Rose also hinted at giving youngsters a chance with Rocco Reitz one in particular that he mentioned. Although Poulsen has been ruled out, a number of others still remain doubts. Denis Zakaria, Valentino Lazaro, Julio Villalba, and Laszlo Benes all stand an outside chance of playing.

VFL Wolfsburg - Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed there's a number of right sided defenders who are out injured including William and Kevin Mbabu, with new signing Ridle Baku the only one available. Elsewhere, Marin Pongracic has glandular fever while Jeffrey Bruma and Paulo Otavio are also injured. On a more positive note, Koen Casteels has recovered from a knee injury and Renato Steffen has tested negative for COVID-19.

Predicted lineups

Borussia Monchengladbach - Yann Sommeer; Stefan Lainer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

VFL Wolfsburg - Koen Casteels; Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Rousillon; Josuha Guilavogui, Max Arnold; Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Form guide

Borussia Mönchengladbach - WWLDW - Last Game - 3-1 (W) vs Koln

VFL Wolfsburg - DWDLD - Last Game - 0-0 vs Augsburg

Ones to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach - Winger Jonas Hofmann has carried on his end of season form from last year into this season. An exceptional performance against Koln was followed up by his first ever Germany call up at the age of 27. On top of this, Hofmann was the hero for Gladbach the last time these two sides met, scoring twice in a 3-0 win.

VFL Wolfsburg - Wout Weghorst is the main man for coach Glasner's outfit. Scoring 33 goals in the past two seasons, the Dutch target man will be looking to open his account this term at Borussia-Park on Saturday night.

Previous meetings

Over the past few seasons, this has been an extremely topsy-turvy fixture with the last two contests finishing 3-0 at Borussia Park. Wolfsburg won during the 18/19 campaign, while the points remained in Monchengladbach last season.

Saturday nights encounter could easily go either way with the head to head record showing that.

Where to watch on TV

Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg will be shown live on BT Sport and ESPN+ with kick-off at 19:30 BST.

What the managers have said

Borussia Monchengladbach, Marco Rose - "We obviously analyse our opponents before any game and Wolfsburg haven't changed much from last season in terms of their squad and coaching."

"I get the sense that the team are in good shape and up to the task. It's about producing that every three days in this busy period. We need to stay positive and hopefully keep everyone fit."

"We're looking forward to this busy run of games. Playing matches is the best way to develop and getting good results along the way will only help."

VFL Wolfsburg, Oliver Glasner - "I'm expecting everyone to come back fit and healthy from international duty this afternoon and be ready for training, if a little tired."

"We haven't been making the most of the chances that have came our way. We need to try to carve out opportunities a lot further forward but that's not going to be easy against Borussia. We know that full well."