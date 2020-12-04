Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund preview: Team news, predicted line ups, how to watch

­Borussia Dortmund will be looking to recover from their shock defeat last weekend when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Ellyes Skhiri scored twice as FC Koln caused an upset at Signal Iduna Park last weekend, with Thorgan Hazard’s effort proving just a consolation for the hosts late on in the 2-1 loss.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have only lost one game this season – but have drawn six of their first nine fixtures. Last time out, they recovered from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 at Union Berlin.

Robert Andrich scored after just two minutes, with Max Kruse doubling the hosts’ lead just six minutes in. Andre Silva then scored twice as Frankfurt bounced back to be level by half time, before Bas Dost’s effort put the visitors ahead. However, Kruse’s second of the game eight minutes from time earnt Union a point.

Team news

Adi Hutter has no new injury worries ahead of Saturday’s game at Deutsche Bank Park, so could well an unchanged line up from last weekend’s draw at Union Berlin.

However, Thomas Delaney has been ruled out for Lucien Favre’s men. The midfielder is out of action with a back injury whilst a last minute decision will be made regarding Mats Hummels. The defender came off early with a foot injury in Wednesday night’s Champions League match at home to Lazio. Emre Can is also a doubt, with Dortmund facing up to five players out injured.

Predicted line ups

Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Durm, Ilsanker, Rode, Kostic; Dost, Kamada, Da Silva.

Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Morey, Witsel, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reyna; Hazard.

Key quotes

Dortmund Head Coach Lucien Favre:

“We have several players who are carrying knocks, we’ll see after the training session whether they’ll be able to play.

“Frankfurt are tough to play against. We know that. They have drawn a lot of games this season, but Frankfurt are a dangerous team.”

Head to head

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga matches against Eintracht Frankfurt. In this period, the Black & Yellows have won their four home games and drawn all three away ones.

On the flip side of that, they have not returned from Frankfurt with all three points in their last six outings. The last win dates back to September 1, 2013, when a Henrikh Mkhitaryan brace secured a 2-1 victory.

How to watch

The game at Deutsche Bank Park will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with kick off at 14:30 GMT.

Highlights will be available on the BT Sport YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle, and there will also be a match report right here on VAVEL shortly after full time.