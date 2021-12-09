RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Borussia Mönchengladbach will travel to Red Bull Arena on Saturday to face RB Leipzig as they hope to get their season back on track and secure a place in the Europa conference league.

Leipzig come into the match having lost to Union Berlin by two goals to one last week which finds them sitting in 11th place five points behind Union Berlin in sixth, but also five points above FC Ausburg in 16th place.

Despite already being knocked out of the champions league Leipzig received a much-needed boost ahead of the match on Saturday by beating Manchester City in the champions league.

Meanwhile, Gladbach will come into the match having suffered an ignominious six goals to nil defeat against SC Freiburg which finds them sitting in a dismal 13th place level on points with Leipzig.

However, unlike Leipzig Gladbach have had a whole week to prepare for the match at the weekend as a result of them not being involved in any European competitions.

Team news

New Leipzig head coach Domenico Tedesco has got a large number of injuries and unavailable players. Defenders Marcel Halstenberg and Marcel Sarrachi are still out with injuries while striker Yousuff Poulson and playmaker Dani Olmo are also set to miss out. In addition midfielder, Amadou Haidara is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Gladbach head coach Adi Hütter has got a full squad available apart from defender Jordan Beyer who is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Players to watch

Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig are still having a miserable season and are much lower down in the table than they should be, and their situation would be a lot worse if it wasn't for Christopher Nkunku.

In the Bundesliga Nkunku is easily Leipzig's best player with an impressive six goals as well as six assists in just 14 matches, he also managed to score seven goals in the champions league.

Leipzig know that Nkunku will need to be on top form if they want to win on Saturday.

Jonas Hoffman

Having started the season with an impressive five-nil win over Bayern Munich, Gladbach's season quickly derailed which is why they find themselves in 13th place. They to would be in a worse situation if it wasn't for Jonas Hoffman.

Like Nkunku Hoffman is Gladbach's, outright top scorer and best player this season with seven goals in just 13 matches, Gladbach will know Hoffman will have to be on top form otherwise they will lose at the weekend.

Last time out

The last time these two played each other was an enthralling three-goal to two victory for Leipzig.

The match started at a quick pace with Gladbach gaining early momentum, then in the sixth minute, Gladbach were awarded a penalty when Dayot Upamecano pushed Breel Embolo to the ground. Hoffman took the resulting penalty and dispatched the penalty comfortably.

Gladbach continue to pile the pressure on Leipzig and in the 19th minute, they got a second goal this time it was Marcus Thuram who scored. Valentine Lazaro put a dangerous cross into the box and Embolo saw his header saved however the ball went straight to Thuram who smashed it into the goal.

After the second goal went in Leipzig started to get a foothold in the game and create half-chances however by half time they had not created anything of significance and went into the break two-nil down.

Leipzig started the second half like a different team thought they had scored in the 51st minute. Alexander Sorloth received the ball from Justin Kluivert in the Leipzig penalty box before dispatching his shot towards the goal. However, VAR ruled that the goal should be disallowed due to a foul in the build-up.

Leipzig continued to press and scored again in the 57th minute. This time there was no doubt it was a goal. Sorloth put a dangerous cross into the Gladbach penalty area and Nkunku converted from close range.

Then nine minutes later Leipzig got another one to make the match all square this time Poulsen decided to get in on the action. Embolo tripped Upamecano on the edge of his box which was given as a free-kick that Poulsen converted stunningly.

As the match went into stoppage time it looked like both teams would come away with a point then in the 93rd minute Sorloth having already had a goal ruled outscored again this time to win the match for Leipzig.

How to watch

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown live in the UK however fans in the US can watch the match on ESPN +