Domenico Tedesco confirmed as Erzgebirge Aue boss

On Wednesday, Domenico Tedesco was confirmed as the new head coach of Erzgebirge Aue. The decision came after Pavel Dotchev left the club last week, following the 1-4 Sachsenderby defeat to Dynamo Dresden.

The 31-year-old will be accompanied by Robin Lenk (assistant), Werner Schoupa (athletic trainer) and Max Urwantschky (goalkeeper coach). Together with 32-year-old Lenk, the pair are the youngest coaching duo currently in German football.

Can he turn things around?

Tedesco was set to leave TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the end of the season, where he was in charge of their under-19 side. However, after the opportunity arose in Saxony he was quickly picked up by the Violets to lead them through until 2018.

The Rossano-born boss has a hugely impressive record at youth level, leading VfB Stuttgart to the B-Junioren Meisterschaft final against Hannes Wolf's Borussia Dortmund is arguably his best achievement to date.

However, outside of finals, Tedesco has enjoyed an overall positive time as a youth coach having won 44 of his 73 matches at under-17 and under-19 level to date.

Tedesco speaks of the future

The new head coach was unveiled alongside Lenk and chairman, Helge Leonhardt at a press conference. Tedesco was keen to get his point across about the project in Aue, and left no doubt over what sort of approach he would be taking going forward: "I put the players in the foreground, I'm not a laptop coach."

Tedesco continued, crediting Hoffenheim for their help: "I completed my licenses as a Hoffenheimer and am very grateful to TSG for the time I was able to spend there."

Hoffenheim also commented as academy director, Dirk Mack gave Tedesco his blessing: "We do not want to stand in his way to have a chance to be a professional head coach in professional football."

It won't be an easy start to life in 2. Bundesliga either, with a must-win clash against Karlsruher SC coming up on Friday evening.

Quotes via kicker