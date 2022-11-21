Gregg Berhalter names Tyler Adams captain ahead of Wales clash

USA manager Gregg Berhalter and midfielder Tyler Adams spoke to the press as the Stars and Stripes are set to face Wales in their 2022 World Cup opener in Group B action.

Adams, who is having an outstanding season with Red Bull Leipzig in Germany, was named the captain of the side as one of the more experienced players on a team that is the second-youngest in Qatar.

Berhalter is also revealed he is close to finalizing the team that will take on the Dragons in what looks to be a key clash for two teams with aspirations of getting to the knockout phases of the tournament.

"He leads by his actions and his words"

When asked why he selected Adams to lead the side, Berhalter said "we think he has great leadership capabilities and he leads by his actions and his words.

"Tyler's a guy that's just mature beyond his years, and you notice it from the minute you start talking to him. He's a guy that teammates know exactly what they're going to get from him."

The 25-year-old midfielder stated "it's a huge honor for me. It's a very young team, but a lot of credit to my teammates because anyone throughout our leadership council can wear that armband and represent us with pride."

"We've focused on guys that we think can execute"

Berhalter acknowledged that his team selection is "pretty much done" and said that Wales are an "underrated" side while indicating his thought process is a desire to get a result from this Group B encounter.

"We're looking at the game in its entirety and thinking about how we can be successful. We want to be an aggressive team in this game. We want to be able to hurt them, but we also know they have strengths.

"So when picking a lineup, we've focused on guys that we think can execute it from the onset, but also keeping in mind that our [substitutions] are going to be really important in this game and throughout the World Cup."