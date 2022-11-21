USA vs Wales: Pre-match analysis

Two teams waiting to return to the biggest stage in world football clash when the USA face Wales in their crucial 2022 World Cup Group B opener.

The two sides are close in the FIFA rankings with the Stars and Stripes 15th and the Dragons not far behind at 18th.

Both teams are not in good form with USA winless in three and Wales enduring a dreadful Nations League campaign, going winless over their five matches.

Each team has eyes on a result that could go a long way to determine who reaches the knockout stages in Qatar.

USA

Gregg Berhalter has both built and selected a squad that will look to attack and press and with Wales playing in a narrow, central shape. Much of the key will be the movement of star man Christian Pulisic.

Berhalter has made a slight adjustment by dropping Yunus Musah to get him more on the ball which also allows Brenden Aaronson to stay a bit higher and shade a bit more to his right.

That adjustment allowed Pulisic more space to create space to operate centrally and this was on full display in a 3-0 victory over Morocco where they used these patterns to disorganize the Moroccan back-line and create space for their attackers.

Another key will be defending in transition where the Dragons like to move the ball quickly, their strategy to be very direct in attack through Gareth Bale.

Set-pieces will be the greatest threat that Wales pose whether it's free-kicks taken by Bale or corner kicks with 6'5" striker Kieffer Moore a presence in the box.

The Stars and Stripes will look to pull a Welsh center back out of the defensive line to open up space in behind with Tyler Adams a holding man in the midfield where he could funnel attacks in the middle.

Weston McKennie also proved a danger with his long throws, 12 in qualifying the most of any North American players.

USA have the speed, skill and dynamic playmaking ability to cause Wales and almost any team in the tournament all sorts of problems and how they execute, particularly in transition, will be the biggest key to their success.

Key Player - Antonee Robinson

He's USA's best crosser and was second behind Adams in minutes played during qualifying. His support in counterattacks by making long, forward runs from deep is vital in the system that Berhalter plays.

The positional rotation used allows him to play further forward and his three assists ranked first on the team during qualifying and has a habit of finding back-post positions when the play is on the right side.

Rob Page takes a very direct approach to the game, lining up in a five-man defense, choosing to sit deep most of the time and allow the opposition to see most of the ball.

Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson and Dan James are the key players when the Dragons do look to attack, mainly on the counter while occasionally choosing to press high.

Wales had 48.1 percent of possession in their World Cup qualifying campaign, lowest among the 32 teams in Qatar and ceding possession to the Americans could prove to be disastrous.

Their directness in going forward is most evident in their rate of moving the ball faster than most teams as they look to centralize their forwards.

Bale is obviously the main focus, but James and Johnson are wingers/forwards who both have excellent dribbling ability as well as speed.

Page chooses to invert men on both wings with a number of quality dribblers and off-ball runners and when USA have a set piece, the Dragons usually leave multiple players upfield to attack.

Where they could get hurt is the central midfield with the Americans have a number of aggressive, fast players to take advantage of space with only two players in that area of the pitch.

When they do lose the ball, they rarely win it back and had the fewest counter-pressures at the most recent European championships.

Their success will come down to how they fare on set-pieces and their ability to handle the Americans high-pressing system while being on defense for most of the evening.

Key Player - Gareth Bale

He had five goals and four assists in qualifying, by far the most of any Dragons player despite playing only 63 percent of the available minutes.

His direct free-kicks were key in getting Wales here against Austria and Ukraine with an Andrei Yarmolenko own goal a result of the quality of the kick taken that was the difference in their match that sealed participation in Qatar.

Seven of Bale's 20 career direct free-kick goals have been in international play.