Morocco boss Walid Regragui asks "why not dream about winning that trophy?" after topping a tough Group F

Walid Regragui is setting his sights high for his Morocco team, after becoming the first African team to win a World Cup group since Nigeria in 1998.

On paper, Morocco was considered the group's underdogs, with European heavyweights Croatia and Belgium favourites to progress. However, Regragui has led the Atlas Lions to an unbeaten streak so far in the competition; opening with a goalless draw against Croatia, then a shock 2-0 win against FIFA #2 ranked Belgium and finishing by beating Canada 2-1. Next, Morocco faces 2010 World Cup winners, Spain, in the round of 16.

Walid Regragui and Achraf Hakimi addressed the media after their win.

A historic performance

Regragui appeared very proud of his team, highlighting how momentous and historic this achievement is.

"It wasn't very easy but when you have this opportunity to make history, you remember it."

"Honestly, today's first half was one of the best performances we have had. We made Morocco people pretty happy."

Morocco conceded on the cusp of half-time, through a Nayef Aguerd own goal. This could have shaken the North Africans, allowing Canada to get back into the game, but their resilience kept them in the game.

"The own goal shook us a bit. We got into the second half and there was pressure but I loved it. These players were there and hung on.

"We fought and fought. I am happy for my players, they trusted in me and my country did too."

"I dreamed to be like them" - Hakimi's emotional tribute to his country

Achraf Hakimi was in tears throughout the press conference, showing the pride and emotion he was feeling. When asked the reasons he was so emotional, the Paris St-Germain full-back said:

"I never dreamed of achieving something for my country. Playing with Morocco is something amazing.

"To do something big for your country is better than with the club. I am here to help all the Moroccan people.

"When I was young I saw the last generation that came to the World Cup and I dreamed to be like them.

"For that I cry because I saw my family and those around me. We want to help the team, you never know when we can do it again. We are happy and need to enjoy the moment."

His pass for Youssef En-Nesryi's goal is already being titled the 'assist of the tournament', and was rightfully awarded FIFA's Player of the Match for his efforts against Canada.

Regragui was further complimentary of his world-class full-back, praising his passion for the game. Hakimi was a doubt for Morocco's final group-stage game due to an injury but played the whole game.

"Achraf is a warrior that you should praise every day,

"I asked him if he wanted to carry on and he said 'for my country I will play'."