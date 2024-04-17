It was a bitterly disappointing result for Arsenal, as a 1-0 loss saw their UEFA Champions League (UCL) journey brought to an abrupt end.

The Gunners had their fair share of chances across both legs, with manager Mikel Arteta saying:

"The goal obviously put them in a very different position and they kept adapting and making changes to the fan even deeper. But I saw the players really willing, trying their best.

"It wasn't enough. It's true that we like that magic moment that is needed in this competition to unlock it, to, to make something happen. When the game requires to open that door, we didn't have it. And, and that's why we are out [of the competition]."

A question on belief

Arteta was asked whether the result can be attributed simply to Bayern Munich believing in themselves more, but Arteta was not of that opinion, saying: "I don't know if it was about belief."

Too much, too soon?

With such a youthful, and generally inexperienced side, Arteta was quizzed on whether this moment simply came too early during his project at Arsenal:

"We haven't played in this competition for seven years. We haven't been in this position for 14 years. There's a reason for it, you know, and now we want to do everything fast forward, super quick in one season.

"And I thought we had the capacity and the quality to be in the semi-final because the margins have been very small, but those margins, some that are coming from something else that maybe we don't have yet and we have to learn it.

"And when you look historically, all the clubs to get to certain stages, it took them seven, eight, some of them 10 years to do it."

A possible negative spiral

The result marks Arsenal's second successive defeat, and second successive game without scoring, with many now questioning whether the Gunners' season could now implode.

Arteta insisted, however, that he is fixated on keeping the group focused ahead of the run-in:

"What I'm going to do, for sure, all the staff, all the coaching staff is be close to the players. I feel so grateful and to be their coach and to work with them every single day. And what they need to do is that we stand right next to them, give them our support, our love.

"And we have to pick it [morale] up because, on Saturday, we have a big, big, big game. We are still playing for the Premier League. The Premier League is there and we really want it and we have to show now that we are capable of turning this around."

Bayern Munich's approach

Arteta was also asked for his views on how the German side approached the game, where he claimed to have anticipated their style:

"They were very similar at the Emirates and we expected that approach, but they believed that obviously was the best way to beat us and credit to them and [I want to] congratulate them for sure for what they've done because they've done it really well."

Big missed chances cost Arsenal

When categorising what went wrong for the Gunners, Arteta insisted that they had ample opportunity to progress in the competition.

"There were two big moments in the first leg or three big moments in the first leg and it didn't go our way.

"And that's a big factor and we'll learn from it. Me the first one [to learn from it] because I'm more responsible for that and we'll try to be better next season."

A painful result to stomach

When asked about how painful the result was for him, Arteta did not shy away from the obvious disappointment, but suggested he will soon get over the set-back:

"Yeah, it [a painful feeling] is there and it's not gonna go away certainly tonight, but I can guarantee you by tomorrow we are fully focused on Wolves and everybody's lifted because what we still have to play is beautiful.

"And I said before, it's time to be next to our players and in this moment know when you win 10 in a row and a draw, that's easy to prize our players and to be behind them and to talk really nice things. The moment is now to be next to them."