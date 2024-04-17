Etihad Stadium awaits as Manchester City are set to host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Spectacular goals from Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol and Federico Valverde were the takeaways of a fascinating clash in the first leg at the Bernabeu - where the encounter came to a pause at a 3-3 draw.

Both teams endured periods of momentum throughout the clash, despite Real Madrid having just 38% possession of the ball.

A typical yet another quality display from one of Madrid's star players in Vinicius Junior as he picked up two assists against the run of play. Much to the frustration of Pep Guardiola, who looks to lead his side to another possible double-treble.

The second leg paves its way to be another eye-catching clash between the two sides. Serial winners of the Champions League in Real Madrid will be looking to claim revenge after last season's disappointment where Carlo Ancelotti's side were comfortably beaten.

Team News

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will be the one most pleased in regards to team selection, as Manchester City had their entire fiirst team squad present in training ahead of the match.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Kyle Walker is likely to feature in the squad despite being assessed just yesterday afternoon.

Nathan Ake is another who Pep Guardiola said had trained well and feels in good condition.

Real Madrid

As for the away side, Carlo Ancelotti will be without three key senior players.

Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain out with a cruciate ligament injury. Both are set to miss the rest of the season.

The most recent loss comes at the expense in the Los Blancos' midfield department, with Aurelien Tchouameni out due to suspension.

Eder Militao is likely to feature, although set to make his involvement coming off the bench.

Likely Line-Ups

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid

Lunin; Carvajal, Fernandez, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Rodrygo; Bellingham, Vinicius.

Key Players

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is undisputedly one of City's most important players and one who has shown to dominate on the big stages time and time again.

The Belgian who possesses the perfect blend of physical and technical excellence will no doubt be at the heart of City's attacks against a Real Madrid defence, that will certainly feel its absence without Tchouameni shielding the backline.

Kevin De Bruyne holds quite a tasty individual record up against Real Madrid in regards to goals and assists. The world-class playmaker has seven goal contributions in his last six games against Real Madrid, along with three man-of-the-match awards.

The constant pattern of his underlapping runs will undoubtedly be a task for Madrid's defence to deal with, let alone his ability to pick out a pass in such tight spaces.

Certainly, the one who Pep Guardiola and all Manchester City fans will be hoping turns up tonight.

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham

Still just 20 years of age, Jude Bellingham continues to rise amongst the current greats in world football.

With four goals and four assists in just seven Champions League games, Jude Bellingham will be one of many Galacticos most likely to hurt City's backline when chances present their way.

The threat the wonderkid possesses on and off the ball makes for a tasty battle in midfield up against Rodri.

It will most definitely raise eyebrows should Real Madrid progress to the semi-finals without having to somewhat rely on the elegance, class and composure that Bellingham has shown countless times this season.

16 goals and four assists in 24 league matches, only goes to indicate the level of responsibility that the all-round midfielder has shouldered throughout the season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is to be played at the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 20:00 GMT.

Where can I watch?

Viewers within the UK can watch live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ with coverage starting from 19:00 GMT.

Coverage will also be available live on Sky GO with relevant subscription.