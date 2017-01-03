Meier takes over at Kaiserslautern

Image credit: Alexander Scheuber/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Tuesday, 1. FC Kaiserslautern confirmed that they had appointed Norbert Meier as their new head coach.

The 58-year-old has signed a deal through until 2018 with the club following the resignation of Tayfun Korkut last month.

An impressive CV despite Darmstadt disappointment

Meier brings an abundance of experience to the table at the Betzenberg, making over 330 appearances at Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach as a player.

The experienced manager has a knack of getting clubs promoted, something which Kaiserslautern are desperate for.

Meier has managed to earn MSV Duisburg and Fortuna Düsseldorf spots in the Bundesliga, and recently helped Arminia Bielefeld back into the 2. Bundesliga.

He also reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal with Bielefeld before they were eventually beaten by eventual champions, VfL Wolfsburg.

However, after taking over from Dirk Schuster at SV Darmstadt 98 things did not go so well and he was relieved of his duties in the latter stages of 2016.

He will, however, be hoping to turn things around with the Red Devils.

Stöver and Meier have their say

When the news broke, both Meier and sporting director Uwe Stöver gave their thoughts on the former's appointment as head coach.

Stöver said, "Our challenge to a new coach was that he would be able to identify the change in the club and identify with our goals and the tasks at the FCK."

He added, "With Norbert Meier, we have found an experienced coach who is able to shape the team and promote the sporting development."

Meier was understandably pleased with the move, "I am really excited with the job at the Betzenberg. I have already managed a few traditional clubs but FCK is the something special because of the club's great history."

He concluded: "I want to help so that the club can get back to better times as quickly as possible."