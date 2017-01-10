Polter in, Brandy out at Union

Image credit: Jan-Philipp Burmann/City-Press/Getty Images

On Tuesday, 1. FC Union Berlin announced the arrival of Sebastian Polter and the departure of Sören Brandy.

The return of Polter sees him rejoin the club from Championship outfit, Queens Park Rangers following one-and-a-half seasons away from the capital.

As for Brandy, he is heading home towards fellow 2. Bundesliga side, Arminia Bielefeld.

Polter back to Berlin

Polter's decision to come back to Union has been greeted well by the fans who took such a strong liking to the striker during his one-year stint.

His 14 goals in 29 games represented a better return than what he managed in West London, having found the back of the net 10 times in 51 league appearances.

The 25-year-old has never quite found form like he has in Berlin and with Jens Keller's men reportedly spending £3m, he has to hit the ground running again.

Helmut Schulte, sporting director at the club, said: "With Sebastian Polter, a player returns to Union, who left a very positive and lasting impression in a relatively short time."

He added, "Of course with his 14 goals in one season, but above all also with his appearance as a professional and his way as a man."

Polter has signed a deal through until June 2020.

Brandy heads for Arminia

As for the man who left Union, Brandy has been tied down to 2019 by Arminia.

The versatile forward has enjoyed three-and-a-half years with Union, in which he made 91 appearances and scored 19 times - more than he has managed anywhere else.

He failed to hit the heights of his 11-goal first season and after falling down the pecking order this term, it is a move that makes sense for all parties.

Brandy said, "I am glad that I'm going back to my home in Ostwestfalen. I look forward to this new challenge and I am convinced that we will stay in the division with this team."

Quotes via 1. FC Union Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld