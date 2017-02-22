Demirbay extends Hoffenheim stay until 2021

Image credit: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have today announced that midfielder Kerem Demirbay has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him in Sinsheim until 2021.

The German-Turk midfielder has only been at the Bundesliga club since the start of this season, however the Borussia Dortmund youth academy graduate has been one of the key players in Hoffenheim’s incredible season that saw them go unbeaten in the league until January.

A key man for Nagelsmann

Speaking about his extension with the club, Demirbay said: “It was always a dream, but I never could have imagined that I would settle into top-flight football this quickly.

“I always believed in myself, of course. But the whole environment at TSG and the faith that the club has put in me from the very start has obviously given me a real boost.”

Demirbay has been one of the standout performers for Hoffenheim this season. Although the former Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder has only scored three times this season, he has registered six assists in the league. The same amount as both Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig’s star midfielder, Naby Keita.

“Kerem still hasn’t reached his full potential”

Hoffenheim’s director of football, Alexander Rosen has expressed his delight on Demirbay extending his contract with the club. Rosen thinks the best is yet to come from the midfielder. He said: "Despite his rapid development, Kerem still hasn’t reached his full potential."

He added, "Demirbay’s extension is a clear signal and another step towards building a stable and exciting squad, filled with ambitious players, for the next few seasons.”

Reasons to stay

Hoffenheim have been one of the surprises of the 2016-17 Bundesliga season. Led by 29-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann, the Sinsheim-based club have wowed fans and pundits across the continent with their performances in the German top-tier.

They were the last team in Europe’s top five leagues to lose a game this season, and Hoffenheim have managed some incredible results against some of the biggest clubs in the country. These include holding Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, as well as holding on against Dortmund in a thrilling 2-2 draw at home.