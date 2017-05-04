Borussia Monchengladbach vs  FC Augsburg Preview: Foals looking to continue push for Europe at Augsburg's expense

Augsburg have had the better record in their clashes in recent seasons (Source: TF Images / Getty)

Borussia Mönchengladbach take on FC Augsburg on Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga. Both sides come into the game with entirely different aspirations, although separated by just four positions.

Dieter Hecking's side look to close the gap on their top six rivals with three points against Augsburg. The Foals are in a good position to climb up the table ahead of their rivals and meet their season's targets.

Manuel Baum's team, however, face a tougher challenge in the remaining fixtures in the Bundesliga. Augsburg are just two points away from the relegation play-off spot and need to add more victories to their tally, after their 4-0 thumping against Hamburger SV.

Gladbach look to end season on a high

Gladbach's fortunes in April were mixed, to say the least. The Foals suffered three defeats and won three games out of the six they played in the past month. Hecking will be hoping his side can have a much better May, in terms of results.

To call Hecking's side's season inconsistent would be very apt. The Foals have won 12, lost 13 and drawn 6 so far this term. And yet, they are still within touching distance of European qualification places, a credit to all the good work that Hecking has done since replacing Andrè Schubert at the helm.

The dangerous duo of Lars Stindl and Andre Hahn has largely contributed to the Foals rise in form this season. Stindl will look to keep his fine form going against Augsburg, the German international has scored in each of last four games in the league. The Gladbach captain also boasts an unbeaten record against Baum's men, which will be a positive statistic for him.

Although in Stindl's absence, Gladbach have struggled against Augsburg in recent times. Their last win against the Augsburg Arena outfit was over two years ago in 2015, Hecking will be hoping that this time, his side can do better.

Augsburg looking to battle against the odds

Coming to the end of the season, Baum's men face a very difficult run-in in their race for survival. After this game against Hecking's Gladbach side, Augsburg face a seemingly impossible-to-win game against Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund.

April wasn't a kind month for Die Fuggerstädter. They lost four games and won just two out of the six games they played in the month. However, their recent win against Hamburger SV was a welcome boost for them, coming to the end of a season of struggles.

Halil Altintop scored twice against Markus Gisdol's side and will be looking to capitalise on any chances his team gets, against Gladbach. Also, another player who starred in that 4-0 win was Phillip Max, who put in a great performance in an advanced role down the left-hand side. This in-form duo will look to give the Gladbach defence a hard time on the day.

One positive for Baum is Augsburg recent record against the Foals. The team has won four of their last six encounters in the Bundesliga and will look to the past for inspiration in their fight against the drop.

Team News and Line-Ups

Dieter Hecking has some vital absentees at the back with Timo Jantschke and Oscar Wednt out for this one. Josep Drmic is another important player out with an injury for the team.

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer;Elvedi, Christensen, Vestergaard, Schulz;Traore, Dahoud, Benes, Hofmann;Stindl, Hahn.

For Baum, the absence of Jaa Cheol Koo is the only player who's absent. The Augsburg coach is likely to go with the same team that beat Hamburg on matchday 31.

FC Augsburg: Hitz; Verhaegh, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Stafylidis; Kohr, Altintop, Baier; Schmid, Finnbogason, Max