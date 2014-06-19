Wiggins, Froome, and the Tour de France Team Sheet

If Team Sky were to pick nine riders for the Tour de France based purely on physical ability, form, experience, and palmarés, Bradley Wiggins' name would be on the team sheet. For much of the early season it had been widely assumed, indeed widely discussed by Sir Brad himself, that after Paris-Roubaix he’d be tuning himself up to play team-man to Chris Froome.

At the Tour of California he looked every inch the Bradley Wiggins of 2012; fit, strong and motivated (though bearded, and perhaps a bit more world-weary).

And yet here we are, a matter of weeks away from the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2014, and we find Wiggins sitting on the breakfast television settee and telling the nation that his services are not required.

Team boss Dave Brailsford, on the other hand, was quick to step in and remind us that, “er, actually chaps, I’m the one who makes team announcements around here. Wiggo?…no decision made”. I’m paraphrasing, but you get the point; there’s no story here, and just as soon as there is you’ll be the first to know. Trust me.

It’s tempting to believe Sir Dave, but what exactly would they be undecided about? Wiggins is the ultimate product of the British Cycling/Team Sky system, and Brailsford knows him intimately; there is nothing that the boss could possibly sit on the fence about when it comes to the 2012 Tour winner.

When the suggestion came that he wouldn’t be considered for the Tour, he was fit, healthy and on form, so we can only assume that any public patching up of the Froome/Wiggins relationship – a relationship that was torn apart with Froome’s apparent mutiny in the 2012 Tour – is an act.

As Wiggins explained to the BBC, “for the dynamic of the team, Chris has a say…you need guys you can trust and who have been there for you”, the point being they have hardly raced together all season. So if we assume its non-cycling reasons, then Froome either doesn’t like him (quite possibly), or doesn’t trust him (hmmm, maybe), or feels threatened by him (now…that’s interesting).

But there are others in Froome’s inner circle, if we can describe it like that, who according to tittle-tattle, rumour, and body language, aren’t big fans of cycling’s favourite knight of the realm (that’s Wiggins, by the way) either. We don’t need to start naming names.

On the one hand, it could be argued that in a punishing three week Grand Tour, unity, camaraderie and team spirit are vital; after all, when the chips are down mid-way through some Alpine week in hell it would be understandable to want to be surrounded by a few friendly faces.

On the other hand, if you found yourself isolated and lacking team mates at crucial moments, as Froome did at times in last year’s race, then perhaps an experienced, battle hardened, former Grand Tour winner might be just the man you need.

Whatever the ins, the outs, and the speculation, there are those who suggest Wiggins is moody and unpredictable and not a natural team man, those – like Scotland’s former Grand Tour contender Robert Millar – who feel that Team Sky are treating Wiggins with a lack of respect, and plenty of others who just think it’s a great shame that Britain’s two Tour de France winners can’t take to the start line together, in Britain, and put a show on for the fans.

Of course it has been tempting all along to imagine that this could just be a ruse, and all part of some grand publicity plan; after all, this story has generated plenty of column inches (such as the ones you’re reading here), has sold a few more books for Froome, and has generally helped to embed the Sky brand-name even further into the consciousness of your average sports fan (if that’s possible).

Perhaps it was always the intention to ramp up the media interest to a state of near frenzy, before performing a last gasp u-turn, naming Wiggins in the team, and have him and Froome kiss and make up (metaphorically) on the eve of the biggest cycling event ever to hit British shores.

In reality, that seems unlikely.

Furthermore, while in apparent exile at the Tour de Suisse Wiggins struggled with illness, and then crashed on stage 4, putting himself out of the race and off the bike for who knows how long.

Sadly, that may just have ended the debate for good.