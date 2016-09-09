UFC 203: Stipe Miocic retains Heavyweight title with first round KO

I hope you enjoyed UFC 203 and until the next UFC event make sure you stay tuned to VAVEL.com for more top quality content. I have been Ayden Hussain, see you all soon!

After a truly thrilling UFC event that is all we have time for, CM Punk failed to win on his UFC debut. Fabricio Werdum recovered from his crushing knockout loss to Stipe Miocic and overcame Travis Browne. The main event didn't disappoint either, after getting knocked down, Stipe Miocic recovered to knock out Alistair Overeem to retain the heavyweight crown.

Stipe Miocic is still, the baddest man on the planet!

During the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Overeem says he felt like Miocic tapped during the failed guillotine attempt.

After knocking Miocic down, Overeem decided to try and choke Miocic out. Maybe if he initiated ground and pound, he could've ended the night as the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Overeem was intent on running around the cage and trying a very unusual tactic to try and win. He ended up being taken to the ground where Miocic's ground and pound game knocked Alistair Overeem out cold.

A first round KO!

STIPE MIOCIC REMAINS THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!

IT IS ALL OVER!

Round 1: Overeem is playing it very cool and he dropped Miocic with a heavy left hand! He tried to lock in a guillotine but to no avail!

HERE WE GO!

Both fighters are identical where height and reach is concerned.

Photo: UFC

Next up is the moment we have all been waiting for! The UFC Heavyweight title clash between Cleveland's own Stipe Miocic and Alistair Overeem!

Round 3: Thats it! Once again, more boos. Highly uneventful round two and three. Travis Browne offered next to nothing. Bar a controversial decision, Fabricio Werdum should have his hand raised here.

Round 3: Final round! Here we go!

Round 2: End of the round is met by boos. Both fighters are very hesitant and neither one wants to commit throwing shots. Very uneventful.

Round 1: What a crazy round! After the flying kick, normality resumed, both fighters tried to find openings and it was Werdum who landed the first damaging shot. A heavy right hand sent Browne tumbling to the canvas.

Round 1: Incredible start! Werdum lands a perfect flying side kick to the face of Browne. It's all settled down now.

HERE WE GO!

Travis Browne will have a significant height and reach advantage over the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Fabricio Werdum.

Photo: UFC

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, CM Punk has said this is not the end. I'm sure all UFC fans want to see him return to the Octagon.

Mickey Gall wins via submission due to a rear-naked choke!

Round 1: Mickey Gall immediately took this fight to the ground and proceeded to destroy CM Punk. Gall managed to lock in a rear-naked choke and Punk tapped.

IT IS ALL OVER!

HERE WE GO!

Mickey Gall will have a one inch reach and height advantage, so not much difference.

Photo: UFC

Up next, CM Punk will make his eagerly anticipated debut against highly rated youngster, Mickey Gall.

Rivera's record now stands at a mightily impressive 20-1, he also holds a 19 win streak.

Jimmie Rivera wins via unanimous decision!

Round 3: Rivera continued to throw the leg kicks but once again, punches were not utilised often by either fighter.

Round 3: Another cagey round. The klaxon sounds and this fight will go to the judges.

Round 2: Urijah Faber is visibly hurt. His left knee is seriously damaged. Rivera's leg kicks have been brutal and one of the leg kicks caused Faber to drop. Not much happening by way of punches and the end of the round was met by a few boos.

Round 1: Both fighters playing it safe, not really going out all guns blazing. Faber has attempted a few takedowns but he has been unsuccessful. He has also tried to apply pressure to Rivera, but Rivera's counter-striking has made Faber think twice.

HERE WE GO!

Urijah Faber has a height advantage, but Jimmie Rivera will have the reach advantage.

Photo: UFC

Excellent performance by Andrade, she wins via submission due to a guillotine choke in the very first round!

Andrade worked herself into a position where she could lock in a tight guillotine choke and Calderwood only had one option and that was to tap.

Joanne Calderwood started off very well, opening up a cut above the left eye of Andrade, but the Brazilian quickly took the fight to the ground and dominated her opponent.

JESSICA ANDRADE WINS! VIA SUBMISSION!

IT IS ALL OVER!

HERE WE GO!

Calderwood will have a reach and height advantage against her Brazilian foe.

Photo: UFC

First up tonight we have Jessica Andrade taking on Joanne Calderwood!

We are moments away from kicking off the UFC 203 main card!

The main card is due to begin at 3am BST, so rejoin us then for LIVE fight updates, but until then, VAVEL.com is full of top quality content to keep you entertained!

The first fight on the main card will be a Women’s Strawweight bout, between Jessica Andrade and Joanne Calderwood. Ranked sixth and seventh respectively, this fight should be the perfect way to kick of the UFC 203 main card.

Faber however, feels that there is no reason to fear ‘El Terror’, "I’m excited for this fight. This guy Jimmie Rivera, I like his attitude. I like what he represents. He’s a hard working guy; he’s a respected guy, a respectful guy. He’s put in his time and it sounds like guys are dodging him, because he’s tough and not many people know him, and I think that’s B.S. It’s a bunch of wusses out there. This is not a sport to be a baby."

Current No.2 ranked Bantamweight fighter Urijah Faber will also be stepping into the Octagon to take on the dangerous Jimmie Rivera. Having only lost one fight in his entire MMA career, Rivera could pose a serious threat to the former Bantamweight title challenger.

Punk training ahead of his UFC debut | Photo: thebrainosaur.com

Punk has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism, but the former WWE superstar is looking to win on his UFC debut, “I’m coming in to win. I don’t care how it happens. There are a lot of victories already here, but the goal is obviously to get my hand raised. If you think anything but that, it doesn’t matter how hard you’ve trained because you’ve already lost.”

Punk was due to make his UFC debut in 2015, but an injury to his shoulder and back meant his debut was delayed until UFC 203.

Before we can see these two fights, CM Punk will make his long awaited debut when he steps into the Octagon to take on Mickey Gall.

Browne is currently ranked No.7 in the heavyweight rankings and a win for him will move him closer to a potential heavyweight title fight.

A win for the Brazilian will surely set him up for a chance to reclaim the heavyweight belt.

Werdum will also be in action, when he takes on Travis Browne in what will be a rematch between the two. The first meeting between the pair was back in 2014 where Werdum won via unanimous decision.

Miocic will be hoping that his reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion will last more than one fight, “I worked so hard to get this belt, why wouldn’t I want to keep it?” he said. “I like being called champ. I don’t ever want to change that. I don’t want to sound cocky, but that’s how I feel.”

Miocic being crowned the Heavyweight Champion | Photo: mmafighting.com

Home favourite Stipe Miocic will be looking to defend his UFC title after spectacularly winning it back at UFC 198, when he knocked out Fabricio Werdum in the first round.

Having won the World title in K-1 kickboxing and the Strikeforce Heavyweight Championship, Overeem will be looking to finally win the UFC Heavyweight belt and cement his place as a true MMA great, “We are ready for everything. Everywhere where the fight will be I’m very confident that I’m going to come out on top… It’s not going to last more than three rounds. I think knockout.”

Miocic will be fighting Holland’s Alistair Overeem as he looks to upset the home crowd and win the UFC Heavyweight title for the first time in his career.

UFC 203 is being held at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, home of the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE fight commentary of UFC 203: Miocic - Overeem. My name is Ayden Hussain and I will be taking you through the main card.