Raiders Add Elliott Sentance To The Roster

The Plymouth Raiders have today drafted former Great British U21 international player Elliott Sentance, after the guard shone for NBL Division 1 team Team Solent Kestrels.

This will be the 26-year-old shooting guard's first experience in the British Basketball League, and the guard is well equipped after some fantastic years in the National Basketball League and Germany.

Sentance is a fantastic addition to the Raiders roster, and will offer an incredible array of shooting to provide an extra concern for any opposition defence.

A Look Back To Some Fantastic Years for Sentance

Sentance has enjoyed some brilliant years of basketball so far in his career, from playing with the England U18 team as well as Great Britain U20 lineup, so now feels like the perfect time for the guard to embrace the BBL.

Three seasons ago, Sentance was playing for hometown team the Leicester Warriors in the NBL Division 1, and made a very successful year out of it.

In 34 minutes of action on the court, he was able to put up 17.6 points per game on 40% from the field and shooting 35% from three point range.

What makes Sentance’s game so impressive is not just his ability to score the basketball however, as the guard averaged 7.6 rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals per game.

After this successful year, Sentance took his talent abroad, to the German Fourth Division to play for Herford, where yet again, the guard was able to impress.

Although numbers went down this season for the guard, he showed promising development in his game, as he improved his shooting percentage to 50% from the field, while averaging 15.5 points per game.

Numbers all across the board were still impressive, showing he is a fantastic player to have within the squad, as he plucked seven rebounds, two assists and a steal a game.

Sentance’s reputation was starting to rise now as people started to appreciate the work he was doing in the court, and he returned to England to play for Solent Kestrels.

Althought the guards previous two years were impressive, he managed to reach greater heights this season, and in 28 minutes a game put up 21 points off 55% shooting from the field and an incredible 46% from three.

What really kickstarted Sentance’s career however was his incredible individual performance in the BBL Trophy Final against the Newcastle Eagles in a tense 96-94 loss which had potential to be a stunning upset.



The guard was able to put up 26 points in the game, and got the attention of everyone in the British Basketball scene following this incredible performance, which has led to his move to the Raiders.

Sentance On His Arrival To Plymouth

This has been an opportunity in the waiting for Sentance, and now that the guard is here, he can’t wait to prove himself and show his worth to the Plymouth crowd.

Sentance, speaking to the Plymouth Raiders website, said: “I’m extremely happy about this opportunity to play with the Raiders this season.

I feel this is a positive move for me to develop as a player on and off the court. I’m also thrilled to be part of the organization as a whole and cant wait to get started.”

Coach James Excited By The Move

Coach Paul James made it known that he believes this is a fantastic move for his side, and couldn’t speak any higher of his new guard.

Speaking to the Raiders website, Coach James added: “We’re really excited about the signing of Elliott Sentance. He had an outstanding season with Solent Kestrels last season and played a major part in his team getting to the BBL Trophy Final.

“They beat London Lions and Bristol Flyers on the way to the final where he saved his best game to last against Newcastle Eagles where he contributed 26pts, 7rbs and 4ast in a narrow defeat.

He is a very talented, rounded player and we think he will do really good things with us”.